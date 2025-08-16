Moses Itauma is preparing for a significant challenge tonight as he squares off against seasoned fighter Dillian Whyte in a crucial test of his heavyweight mettle. With an impressive record of 12 victories in his professional career so far – 10 of which were knockouts – Itauma is widely regarded as the division’s rising star, especially as Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are nearing the end of their careers.

However, his immediate task is to overcome Whyte in Riyadh tonight, with his compatriot entering the ring for what could be his final opportunity. Despite only having two fights in the past three years, Whyte remains a formidable opponent and will enter tonight’s match as the clear underdog.

Express Sport brings you everything you need to know about tonight’s heavyweight clash….