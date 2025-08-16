Moses Itauma is preparing for a significant challenge tonight as he squares off against seasoned fighter Dillian Whyte in a crucial test of his heavyweight mettle. With an impressive record of 12 victories in his professional career so far – 10 of which were knockouts – Itauma is widely regarded as the division’s rising star, especially as Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are nearing the end of their careers.
However, his immediate task is to overcome Whyte in Riyadh tonight, with his compatriot entering the ring for what could be his final opportunity. Despite only having two fights in the past three years, Whyte remains a formidable opponent and will enter tonight’s match as the clear underdog.
Express Sport brings you everything you need to know about tonight’s heavyweight clash….
What time will Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte start?
Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma will make their ring walks at approximately 10.30pm UK time this evening, with their bout commencing shortly thereafter. The opening contests of the evening will begin from 6pm.
All fight timings remain provisional and will be dependent upon the duration of the undercard bouts. If the main event goes the distance, the verdict will be announced shortly before 11.30pm.
Whats is the complete fight card?
Here is the undercard and running order, with provisional UK start times.
Mohammed Alakel vs Yumnam Santosh Singh – 6pm.
Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq – 6.30pm.
Raymond Ford vs Abraham Nova – 7.30pm.
Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye – 8.30pm.
Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman – 9.30pm.
Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte – 10.30pm.
Who can fans watch the fight?
DAZN have exclusive rights to the fight. A monthly subscription to DAZN costs £14.99 a month, but the streaming service is currently offering the fight for free to anyone who signs up to a 12-month contract.
Customers who are not yet subscribed still have time to sign up. The fight will cost £19.99 to existing members.
