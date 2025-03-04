Joe Joyce is set to square off against his old amateur rival Filip Hrgovic on April 5, following Dillian Whyte’s withdrawal from their highly-anticipated Manchester bout. Whyte has pointed to a finger injury as the cause for stepping back, but Joyce’s team at Queensberry Promotions didn’t waste any time securing a formidable replacement.

Hrgovic, aged 32, is gearing up for his comeback fight after suffering a punishing loss to Daniel Dubois last June. Meanwhile, 39-year-old Joyce is looking to bounce back from his own unexpected defeat at the hands of Derek Chisora the previous year. The two heavyweights have history, having clashed in the World Series of Boxing in 2013, where Joyce emerged victorious on points after five rounds of intense action that blended amateur and professional rules.