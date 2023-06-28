



Dillian Whyte has made his thoughts clear after receiving a contract offer to fight Anthony Joshua. ‘AJ’ is eyeing a return to the boxing ring in August ahead of a potential showdown against Deontay Wilder being scheduled for December.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had previously confirmed that an offer was made to Whyte for a rematch of their 2015 bout, in which Joshua emerged victorious by knockout. However, Hearn suggested that Whyte had priced himself out of negotiations. In response, Whyte stated last week that he was willing to face the former world champion but had heard nothing further since receiving the initial offer. Hearn emphasised the importance of reaching an agreement quickly, but Whyte has indicated that the negotiations have encountered some complexities. “Well, we had a contract, the contract’s with my lawyer and my lawyers have gone back to him (Hearn). But there’s a lot of things that have been said publicly that are not happening when we’re negotiating,” Whyte told talkSPORT.

“It’s like this – (Hearn) said, ‘We’re gonna send a simple contract,’ and then they sent a very complicated contract with a lot of hoops and a lot of hooks to hook me in.” “I just want a simple contract, simple fight, winner moves on and has a big fight in Saudi Arabia. This fight for me is about the opportunity, it’s not about the money, that’s why I’m taking the fight for the money they’ve offered me.” “But now they’re trying to put a rematch clause in there that ties me up for a year and messes everything up, I’m not interested in that.”

Rematch clauses have been a recurring aspect for Joshua’s team in recent years, as seen in the two-fight series with Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Joshua is in talks with Wilder for a fight in Saudi Arabia, potentially alongside Tyson Fury and Usyk. Nonetheless, Whyte is determined to earn his place in those discussions through his performance. “Obviously, the big carrot and the big prize is to fight Deontay Wilder in December in Saudi Arabia,” admitted Whyte. “I would love to fight Joshua, beat him, then go on and fight Wilder and beat him.” This article was crafted with the help of AI tools, which speed up Express.co.uk’s editorial research. A content editor reviewed this content before it was published. You can report any errors to readercomplaints@reachplc.com.





