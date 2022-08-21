Jobs
Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria
Job title: Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria
Company: Walex Biz Nigeria
Job description: Walex Biz Nigeria Limited is a full-spectrum software solutions company based in Abuja, Nigeria. We deliver solutions… and implementing new initiatives. Strong interest in technology & social entrepreneurship in Nigeria and beyond. Strong written…
Expected salary:
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Sat, 23 Jul 2022 03:39:07 GMT
Apply for the job now!
Jobs
Accountant Job at Virgin Beauty Industries Nigeria Limited
Job title: Accountant Job at Virgin Beauty Industries Nigeria Limited
Company: Virgin Beauty Industries Nigeria Limited
Job description: Virgin Beauty Industries Limited is a leading company in the beauty industry in Nigeria. We offer exceptional products…
Expected salary:
Location: Ogun
Job date: Sat, 23 Jul 2022 07:26:42 GMT
Apply for the job now!
Jobs
Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Maintenance (Electrical) Officer – Golden Fertilizer
Job title: Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc Recruitment for Maintenance (Electrical) Officer – Golden Fertilizer
Company: Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc
Job description: Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision… and consumers in Nigeria. We are recruiting to fill the position below: Job Position: Maintenance (Electrical) Officer – Golden…
Expected salary:
Location: Kaduna, Kaduna State
Job date: Mon, 25 Jul 2022 00:46:07 GMT
Apply for the job now!
Jobs
Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria
Job title: Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria
Company: Tetra Pak Nigeria
Job description: , Nigeria Job Summary We are looking for a Project Engineer – Process who will take the responsibility to drive equipment… frame. This is a local contract to be based in Nigeria, Lagos. What You will Do As a Project Engineer – Process…
Expected salary:
Location: Nigeria
Job date: Wed, 27 Jul 2022 00:33:12 GMT
Apply for the job now!
Latest News
- Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria
- Accountant Job at Virgin Beauty Industries Nigeria Limited
- Usyk defeats Joshua for the second time, retains world heavyweight titles
- EPL: Still far from perfect – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth
- Casey Affleck likely not attending Ben, Jennifer Lopez wedding
Trending
-
Jobs2 days ago
Utility Engineer Job at May & Baker Nigeria
-
Jobs21 hours ago
Security Operative Job at Prosecsafe Solutions Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs18 hours ago
Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs20 hours ago
Quality Assurance Inspector Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited
-
Jobs10 hours ago
Process Engineer Job at Tetra Pak Nigeria
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
-
Jobs2 days ago
Telemarketer Job at AllNews Nigeria
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu