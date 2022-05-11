LIFESTYLES
Different types of pimples found around the punani!
A LOT of us often assume that pimples are only experienced on the human face.
According to medical experts, pimples can be experienced all over the body.
However, some places in the body that experience pimples can be awkward and raise the health alarm.
One such place for instance is female’s private part.
Yes, experts agree that the punani can have pimples.
According to Health-line magazine, vaginal pimples aren’t usually a serious condition.
But they can be a source of great discomfort.
The cause isn’t always obvious, but there are a few reasons you may have pimples around your genitals.
Some of them are:
1.Contact dermatitis
Vaginal pimples are likely caused by contact dermatitis. This is a reaction to something that touches the skin. Contact dermatitis of the genitals may be caused by sensitivity to: bubble baths and soaps, feminine wipes, deodorants, lotions, powders, or perfumes and tampons or sanitary pads.
2.Folliculitis
Pimples in the genital area may be a result of infection of the hair follicle due to bacteria. Shaving your pubic hair is one potential cause of folliculitis. As your hair starts growing out of the follicle, it curls back toward the skin, causing irritation. In some cases, the hair grows back into the skin (ingrown hair).
3.Hidradenitis suppurativa
Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), also called acne inversa, is a chronic disease of the sweat glands. It causes pimple-like lesions around the body, including the vulvar area. The cause of this rare inflammatory disease isn’t clear. There are treatments, but no cure.
4.Molluscum contagiosum
Molluscum contagiosum is a viral infection that can cause pimples anywhere on the body, including the genitals. Treatment isn’t always needed, but it can be treated with topical or oral medication. If necessary, your doctor can also remove the pimples.
Medical experts warn that pimples caused by minor irritation may clear up on their own. If they don’t, or if they’re getting worse, see your doctor.
LIFESTYLES
Why yoga is great for sex!
The Coronavirus pandemic may have been a blessing in disguise because it shone the spotlight on our health.
Many people have now either renewed their gym membership or started a new health regimen. And one such regimen could be yoga.
According to Medical News Today, modern research is only just starting to unpack the numerous health benefits of the ancient practice of yoga.
Some conditions that yoga reportedly helps with include depression, stress, anxiety as well as metabolic syndrome, diabetes and thyroid problems.
According to experts, getting in touch with our bodies can feel replenishing, restorative and physically pleasurable.
This then should come as no surprise that yoga has a lot of sexual benefits to it.
A study, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, found that yoga could indeed improve sexual function – particularly in women over the age of 45.
The study examined the effects of 12 weeks of yoga on 40 women who self-reported on their sexual function before and after the sessions. After the period, their sexual function had significantly improved across all sections of the female sexual function index – desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction and pain. As many as 75% of the women reported an improvement in their sex life after yoga training.
A similar analogous study led Dr Vikas Dhikav, a neurologist at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, India, examined the effects of a 12-week yoga programme on the sexual satisfaction of men. At the end of the study period, participants reported a significant improvement in their sexual function, as evaluated by the standard male sexual quotient.
Researchers found improvements across all aspects of male sexual satisfaction, namely desire, intercourse satisfaction, performance, confidence, partner synchronisation, erection, ejaculatory control and orgasm.
Additionally, a comparative trial carried out by the same team found that yoga was a viable and non-pharmacological alternative to fluoxetine, used for treating premature ejaculation. Talk about the best of both worlds, right?
LIFESTYLES
Ethiopia, Nigeria top list of 10 African countries with the most beautiful women!
With 54 countries, both the longest and only pink rivers in the world, Africa is indeed a special continent.
Not only is it the hottest continent in terms of climate, but it also hosts the hottest women in the world.
So which country has the most beautiful women?
According to popular African magazine The Nile Post, these are the top 10 African countries with the most beautiful women:
1. Ethiopia
This is considered by many as a country with the most beautiful women in Africa. The women are also often described as charming and gorgeous.
2. Nigeria
This is the most populous country, and one of the most demographically diverse. It has so many beautiful ladies with an enormous sense of fashion.
3. Tanzania
Tanzanian women are very beautiful, gorgeous and curvy. They often tend to give men sleepless nights with their beautiful smile and red lips.
4. Kenya
Kenyan women are beautiful and have a good sense of fashion. They are also curvy with very attractive human features.
5. DR Congo
Congolese women are very warm, caring, have strong survival sense and one of the most beautiful in the continent.
6. Ivory Coast
The biggest Cocoa makers also serve some of the hottest women in the continent.
7. Ghana
Not only are they beautiful, but Ghanaian women are also friendly, curvy and romantically appealing.
8. South Africa
South African women are not only beautiful, but they are also deemed ambitious and goal-driven.
9. Zimbabwe
The women in Zimbabwe are often deemed as beauty with plenty of brains.
10. Burundi and Rwanda
Women in these two countries have the same stunning beauty features, with the difference being only on the speaking accent and fashion sense.
LIFESTYLES
3 things men feel women think about every day
Men are sometimes pretty clueless about what their woman wants and need on a daily basis. Their lack of knowledge about what women want infuriates their partners a lot.
But surprisingly, they do have a vague idea of what women generally tend to feel and think about every day.
Sometimes, the assumptions are hilarious while at other times, it’s quite annoying. Let’s take a look at the things that men feel, women think about, every day.
1. Being comfortable
Men believe that women think about how quickly they can get home and remove their inner garments. With multiple memes floating around on the internet about how women are all about comfort when they reach home, is quite true because women do race home to remove their bras and settle into comfortable t-shirts and pyjamas.
2. Sex
Men, it’s true! Women do think about sex a lot. In fact, the topic of sex revolves around in their mind many times a day. In fact, women even dream about sex more than men. The thought of having steamy sex does cross women’s minds a lot.
3. Professional or financial problems
Women are often engaged with financial or professional problems of their own. There are enough issues they have to deal with already and these kinds of problems just add to the burden even more.
