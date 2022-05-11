Different types of pimples found around the punani!

A LOT of us often assume that pimples are only experienced on the human face.

According to medical experts, pimples can be experienced all over the body.

However, some places in the body that experience pimples can be awkward and raise the health alarm.

One such place for instance is female’s private part.

Yes, experts agree that the punani can have pimples.

According to Health-line magazine, vaginal pimples aren’t usually a serious condition.

But they can be a source of great discomfort.

The cause isn’t always obvious, but there are a few reasons you may have pimples around your genitals.

Some of them are:

1.Contact dermatitis

Vaginal pimples are likely caused by contact dermatitis. This is a reaction to something that touches the skin. Contact dermatitis of the genitals may be caused by sensitivity to: bubble baths and soaps, feminine wipes, deodorants, lotions, powders, or perfumes and tampons or sanitary pads.

2.Folliculitis

Pimples in the genital area may be a result of infection of the hair follicle due to bacteria. Shaving your pubic hair is one potential cause of folliculitis. As your hair starts growing out of the follicle, it curls back toward the skin, causing irritation. In some cases, the hair grows back into the skin (ingrown hair).

3.Hidradenitis suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), also called acne inversa, is a chronic disease of the sweat glands. It causes pimple-like lesions around the body, including the vulvar area. The cause of this rare inflammatory disease isn’t clear. There are treatments, but no cure.

4.Molluscum contagiosum

Molluscum contagiosum is a viral infection that can cause pimples anywhere on the body, including the genitals. Treatment isn’t always needed, but it can be treated with topical or oral medication. If necessary, your doctor can also remove the pimples.

Medical experts warn that pimples caused by minor irritation may clear up on their own. If they don’t, or if they’re getting worse, see your doctor.