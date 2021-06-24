Different types of 4-5s

The first few years of marriage are usually the most blissful. Lots of romance, romantic dates and also lots of sex is what your initial years of marriage or for that matter, relationship looks like.

Your man will do anything possible to give you happiness. But the happiness won’t last long if you do not take care of your health, especially your sexual health.

Initially sex is fun, smooth and full of pleasure. But if the sex happens too much after a point of time, a woman’s vagina starts becoming loose. Vaginal looseness is a common problem among several women. While some just ignore this, others desperately look for solutions to this problem.

Women with vaginal looseness often also struggle with low confidence and self esteem. Two of the other major reasons behind this problem are also pregnancy and childbirth.

For those women who have been struggling with this problem, there is absolutely no reason to worry. If pregnancy, delivery or anything else has made your vagina loose, there are several ways that will help you tighten your vagina. We have listed down several tips that will help you tighten your vagina naturally.

1. Following a proper and strict diet:

The first and foremost thing to tighten your vagina is tighten follow a proper and good diet. If you change your food habits, that will make a huge difference to your overall health. Your pelvic floor will become stronger with a strict diet.

You need to have foods that have estrogens in them like pomegranates, soybeans, carrots, apples, berries and so on. Your inner muscles will go a long way if you improve your diet. First improve your inner health, only then the outer health will get better.

2. Kegel exercises:

Kegel exercises are one of the most popular ways of tightening your vagina. This is also one of the most recommended ways. These exercises have also proven to be a lot helpful to women who have been facing this problem.

The clench and release exercise is what constitutes the Kegel exercise. The pelvic floor muscles become stronger because of this and thus help in tightening your vagina. To do this exercise, the first thing that you need to do is find your pelvic muscles.

While urinating, stop mid way and try feeling your muscles. Once you have found it, you can tighten them by contracting for just about five seconds. Contract for five seconds and then relax for another five. Continue this procedure as often as possible.

3. Squat exercise:

Squatting exercise has proved to be fruitful for people looking for a toned lower body. Squat has also always been a part of gym routines.

But not many may be aware that squats are also good for vagina tightening. For those who have not been introduced to this exercise, squat can be done simply. You just need to stand with your legs spread and you have to go down like you are sitting on a bench. Go up, stand for some time and then again sit down.

While doing so, also ensure that you push your hip outwards. You can improve your vaginal muscles by squatting. So with one form of exercise, you will have two benefits. One is tightening vaginal muscles and the second is a toned body.

4. Pelvic stretch:

Like the name suggests, this one is specifically done only to strengthen the pelvic muscles. It is pretty easy to do the pelvic stretch. You need to sit on the edge of a chair and spread your legs. Keep your hands on your knees and point your elbows outside. Bend towards your ankles and spread your arms. You need to fold your pelvis area inside. This exercise is one of the most effective ways of strengthening vaginal muscles and tightening your vagina.

5. Yoga:

Now who doesn’t know about Yoga, nobody right! Yoga has been proven to be one of the most effective ways for a good mental and physical health. Practice yoga on a regular basis and that will help you tighten your vaginal muscles. Yoga has several pelvic floor exercises like the Bridge Pose that are excellent for tightening pelvic muscles. Deep breathing will also help a great deal. You can do these several times a day to get a tighter vagina within a short period of time.

Apart from all the exercises what we mentioned above, you also get several gels that will help you. But you need to get these gels only after consulting a doctor. Do not apply or use nay medicines without being prescribed. Also, all these tips that we have listed needs to be a part of your routine every single day only then can you expected goo results. Do these exercises daily at least for 15 minutes and see how your problems are solved. You too can now enjoy a healthy sex life just like you did back then.