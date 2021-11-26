Diezani loses bid to recover $40m jewellery from Fed Govt

After over 150 days in captivity, one of the remaining four students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna has been released by bandits.

Also, the group of bandits which abducted the 66 worshippers at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, are demanding N99m as ransom for the 61 still in custody.

Briefing journalists on Friday, Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern States and Abuja, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the Bethel Baptist student.

He said additional N5m was paid before the hoodlums could release the student.

Bandits broke into Bethel Baptist High School premises at Damishi along the Kaduna – Kachia highway, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on July 5, and whisked away 121 students, who were later released in batches.

Hayab, who is also the chairman of the CAN in Kaduna State, said the released student, who happens to be the Head Boy of the school, was let go on health grounds.

He commended the student for his exemplary behaviour, saying that the Head Boy, concealed his identity and had vowed to be the last to leave the bandits’ den following the release of the students in batches.

According to him, the Head Boy had said that until all his students were released, he will remain in the captivity but he had to be released because he was down and sick.

This, he said, forced the bandits to pressure the church for the release of the Head Boy, adding that they had to gather almost the N5m demanded by the bandits before his release.

The CAN leader said the association would honour the student for his for the sterling leadership quality he displayed in the face of danger.

“Actually, I called you people to let you know that four of our children are still with the bandits. But two days ago, the bandits released one boy out of the four Bethel Baptist High School students that are with them. They actually release the Head Boy.

“The Head Boy has refused to come back in all the releases. That boy is worth celebrating. That boy if at his age he can display that leadership quality, we are impressed. But he has fallen terribly sick because of the long time thru have stayed in the bush.

“So, the bandits had put pressure on us for another money. They insisted that for the four remaining students, we must pay N5m each before they could be release. But we made efforts and almost N5m was given to them. Then, they released the Head Boy who actually was weak and down. He has refused that until every student is release, he can not leave but for his ill-health.

“Nigerians need to know that pur students are still with these bandits. The Bethel Baptist High School students have not come back all; three are still with them since they have release the head boy and that means they are demanding from us additional N5m per head for the remaining three. We have paid them hugh sum of money and look at how they are treating us.”

Hayab, also said the abductors of the 66 worshippers of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, were demanding N99m as ransom to release the 61 remaining people abductees in their custody after killing five of them.

Sixty-six worshippers were kidnapped by bandits who invaded the church on Sunday 31, October, 2021 during service.

Two of abductees were killed on the spot; two others were shot dead later while one was injured and hospitalised.

Hayab wondered the essence of the telecommunication shutdown when in the real sense the government could not use such measure to track down the kidnappers of the worshippers as well as the remaining Bethel Baptist High School students who had spent over 150 days in captivity.

“As I speak with you bandits that took away 66 worshipper at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji on the 31st October, 2021 and on November 6th, they picked five young men between the ages of 15 to 24 as if they were going to release them, not knowing that they had evil intension.

“When they came bear home, they opened fire on all of them. Two died on the spot and one later died. We have buried three and two others who sustained are still being treated but the 61 are with them in the bush and nothing is happening .

“They first asked us to give them food which they refused but later accepted. Then, they are demanding for N99m for those 61 people that are with them. So, where is the security working to fish out these criminals.

“Are there no security anymore? When they kidnapped along the Kaduna – Abuja a few days ago, the police and others(security operatives) quickly went there. So, where have they been that all these things are happening to worshippers?

“From 31st October, 2021, they have spent 26 days in the hands of these bandits and no effort whatsoever. Our children have spent over 150 days in the hands of the bandits and no effort made to rescue them.

“We are paying money. We rejoice that our head boy is back but we are sad because of the other three. And we are sad because of the experience all these children are going through in hand of the bandits throughout this period.

“These made us to ask questions over all this shutting down of telecommunication network. What has happened to it. Have we not used it to track criminals. Have we not used it that these bandits could still be having field days to keep our children to be demanding for such money from us?

“I thought they would have tracked them. So, they came up with an unpopular policy that is just punishing citizens and it’s not bringing any succour to the people. Look at what we are back to now. This is the challenge we face,” he added.

The Cleric also commended the West African Examination Council for allowing the abducted final year students to write the final examination.

He knocked the National Examination Council for its refusal to allow the final year students who had gone through hell in the hands of bandits to write their examination despite plea from the association and well meaning Nigerians.