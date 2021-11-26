breaking
Diezani loses bid to recover $40m jewellery from Fed Govt
The Court of Appeal Lagos Division on Friday dismissed an appeal by the embattled former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, challenging the forfeiture of her $40million worth of jewellery to the Federal Government.
The appellate court held that there was no substance in Alison-Madueke’s bid to overturn the lower court’s order.
It affirmed the 2019 judgment of Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court which forfeited the jewellery following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).T
The appellate court gave its judgment in an appeal filed by Alison-Madueke marked as Appeal No CA/L/1263/19 between DIEZANI ALISON MADUEKE the EFCC).
On July 5, 2019, the EFCC secured an order of the high court temporarily forfeiting the expensive items to the Federal Government.
According to the schedule attached to the application, the jewellery, categorised into 33 sets, include “419 expensive bangles; 315 expensive rings; 304 expensive earrings; 267 expensive necklaces; 189 expensive wristwatches; 174 expensive necklaces and earrings; 78 expensive bracelets; 77 expensive brooches; and 74 expensive pendants.”
The items were seized from the former Minister’s premises, at No. 10 Fredrick Chiluba Close, Asokoro, Abuja.
Justice Oweibo on July 19, 2019 granted the EFCC’s motion for final forfeiture of the jewellery.
The judge held that the former Minister failed to show cause why the jewellery should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.
In his application for the final forfeiture order, EFCC counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo had told the judge that the items were reasonably suspected to have been acquired with the proceeds of unlawful activities of the former minister.
An investigator with the Commission, Rufai Zaki, in an affidavit before the court insisted that the jewellery were beyond the former minister’s “known and provable lawful income.”
The investigator further said that findings by the EFCC showed that she started acquiring the jewellery in 2012, two years after she was appointed Minister.
The investigator also said that the EFCC was in possession of the details of the bank account through which Mrs Alison-Madueke received her salary as a minister.
“The respondent did not utilise her salary or any part of her legitimate income to acquire the assets sought to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Zaki said.
He said a “damning intelligence report” received by the Commission led to the search of former minister’s house at No. 10 Fredrick Chiluba Close, Asokoro, Abuja.
The Former Minister on her part had challenged the seizure of the jewellries from her premises by the EFCC.
An affidavit filed on her behalf by her counsel, Prof Awa Kalu (SAN), Diezani, who is currently in the United Kingdom, alleged that the EFCC violated her fundamental “right to own property and to appropriate them at her discretion,” under sections 43 and 44 of the constitution.
She also accused the anti-graft agency of entering her apartment illegally and taking the items without any court order.
Bandits free one Baptist student, three left in captivity
After over 150 days in captivity, one of the remaining four students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna has been released by bandits.
Also, the group of bandits which abducted the 66 worshippers at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, are demanding N99m as ransom for the 61 still in custody.
Briefing journalists on Friday, Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern States and Abuja, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the Bethel Baptist student.
He said additional N5m was paid before the hoodlums could release the student.
Bandits broke into Bethel Baptist High School premises at Damishi along the Kaduna – Kachia highway, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on July 5, and whisked away 121 students, who were later released in batches.
Hayab, who is also the chairman of the CAN in Kaduna State, said the released student, who happens to be the Head Boy of the school, was let go on health grounds.
He commended the student for his exemplary behaviour, saying that the Head Boy, concealed his identity and had vowed to be the last to leave the bandits’ den following the release of the students in batches.
According to him, the Head Boy had said that until all his students were released, he will remain in the captivity but he had to be released because he was down and sick.
This, he said, forced the bandits to pressure the church for the release of the Head Boy, adding that they had to gather almost the N5m demanded by the bandits before his release.
The CAN leader said the association would honour the student for his for the sterling leadership quality he displayed in the face of danger.
“Actually, I called you people to let you know that four of our children are still with the bandits. But two days ago, the bandits released one boy out of the four Bethel Baptist High School students that are with them. They actually release the Head Boy.
“The Head Boy has refused to come back in all the releases. That boy is worth celebrating. That boy if at his age he can display that leadership quality, we are impressed. But he has fallen terribly sick because of the long time thru have stayed in the bush.
“So, the bandits had put pressure on us for another money. They insisted that for the four remaining students, we must pay N5m each before they could be release. But we made efforts and almost N5m was given to them. Then, they released the Head Boy who actually was weak and down. He has refused that until every student is release, he can not leave but for his ill-health.
“Nigerians need to know that pur students are still with these bandits. The Bethel Baptist High School students have not come back all; three are still with them since they have release the head boy and that means they are demanding from us additional N5m per head for the remaining three. We have paid them hugh sum of money and look at how they are treating us.”
Hayab, also said the abductors of the 66 worshippers of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, were demanding N99m as ransom to release the 61 remaining people abductees in their custody after killing five of them.
Sixty-six worshippers were kidnapped by bandits who invaded the church on Sunday 31, October, 2021 during service.
Two of abductees were killed on the spot; two others were shot dead later while one was injured and hospitalised.
Hayab wondered the essence of the telecommunication shutdown when in the real sense the government could not use such measure to track down the kidnappers of the worshippers as well as the remaining Bethel Baptist High School students who had spent over 150 days in captivity.
“As I speak with you bandits that took away 66 worshipper at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji on the 31st October, 2021 and on November 6th, they picked five young men between the ages of 15 to 24 as if they were going to release them, not knowing that they had evil intension.
“When they came bear home, they opened fire on all of them. Two died on the spot and one later died. We have buried three and two others who sustained are still being treated but the 61 are with them in the bush and nothing is happening .
“They first asked us to give them food which they refused but later accepted. Then, they are demanding for N99m for those 61 people that are with them. So, where is the security working to fish out these criminals.
“Are there no security anymore? When they kidnapped along the Kaduna – Abuja a few days ago, the police and others(security operatives) quickly went there. So, where have they been that all these things are happening to worshippers?
“From 31st October, 2021, they have spent 26 days in the hands of these bandits and no effort whatsoever. Our children have spent over 150 days in the hands of the bandits and no effort made to rescue them.
“We are paying money. We rejoice that our head boy is back but we are sad because of the other three. And we are sad because of the experience all these children are going through in hand of the bandits throughout this period.
“These made us to ask questions over all this shutting down of telecommunication network. What has happened to it. Have we not used it to track criminals. Have we not used it that these bandits could still be having field days to keep our children to be demanding for such money from us?
“I thought they would have tracked them. So, they came up with an unpopular policy that is just punishing citizens and it’s not bringing any succour to the people. Look at what we are back to now. This is the challenge we face,” he added.
The Cleric also commended the West African Examination Council for allowing the abducted final year students to write the final examination.
He knocked the National Examination Council for its refusal to allow the final year students who had gone through hell in the hands of bandits to write their examination despite plea from the association and well meaning Nigerians.
Principal, Vice, others abducted in Ondo
Gunmen have abducted the Principal of Auga Community Grammar school, Mr Joshua Adeyemi his vice, Mr Ifedayo Yesufu and three N Power teachers.
The victims were abducted along Auga-Ise Road while travelling in a Toyota corolla car on Thursday.
A pregnant teacher among them, Mrs Blessing Okeke, was said to have been released by their abductors.
Mrs Okeke said they were beaten by their abductors as they trekked in the bush for over one hour.
A police officer in Ikare division, who pleaded anonymity, said rescue operation has commenced.
He said the vehicle in which the victims were travelling has been removed from the spot where it was left.
Cases of kidnappings have been on the increase since soldiers were withdrawn from checkpoints across the State.
Two weeks ago, kidnappers dressed in army uniforms abducted several persons on the guise of taking them to the barracks.
The victims were taken to Kwara State where ransom was collected.
Ondo Police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, did not pick calls by The Nation.
Court declares bandits terrorists
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has declared proscribed bandit groups as terrorists.
Specifically, the court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism
The ruling declaring bandits terrorists followed an ex parte motion the Federal Government filed through the Federal Ministry of Justice.
The motion was moved by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, Mohammed Abubakar.
FG had in an affidavit it filed in support of the motion, told the court that intelligence reports affirmed that the bandit groups masterminded several killings, abductions, rapes, kidnappings and related acts of criminality in the north-east, north-central and other parts of the country.
Their crimes
It alleged that the groups were equally responsible for the growing cases of banditry, incessant kidnappings for ransom, kidnapping for marriage, mass abductions of school children and other citizens, cattle rustling, enslavement, imprisonment.
Other crimes were severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, other forms of sexual violence, attacks and killings in communities and commuters and wanton destruction of lives and properties in Nigeria, particularly in the Northwest and Northcentral states in Nigeria.
“The activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda groups and other similar groups constitute acts of terrorism that can lead to a breakdown of public order and safety and is a threat to national security and the corporate existence of Nigeria,” the government added.
The DPP, Abubakar, told the court that perturbed by actions of the bandits, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for their proscription as terrorists groups.
After he had listened to the government lawyer, Justice Taiwo, accordingly granted the motions as prayed by declaring the activities of the “Yan Bindiga group, the Yan Ta’adda group and other similar groups in any part of the country, especially in the north-west and the north-central as acts of terrorism and illegality.
The court outlawed the activities of the groups and other similar groups in any part of Nigeria, “either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called.”
It further made an order restraining “any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever, in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the Yan Bindiga group and the Yan Ta’adda group under any other name or platform however called or described.”
Justice Taiwo ordered FG to publish the proscription order in the official gazette as well as in two national dailies.
