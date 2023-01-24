Diesel shortage grounds Abuja-Kaduna train service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has apologised for the delay in Abuja-Kaduna train movement on Monday.

Pascal Nnorli, Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) issued a statement after complaints by passengers.

Nnorli explained that the delay was due to a shortage in the supply of diesel.

He said the AGO received fell short of the standard required and was outrightly rejected after a statutory laboratory test.

The manager said the test is carried out on all liquid “used on the rolling stock, locomotives inclusive, to ensure that the right specifications are utilised”.

The statement assured that operations would normalise as the management was on top of the situation.

The Abuja-Kaduna train service resumed on December 5, 2022, after more than eight months of lull following a terrorist attack.

About 14 persons were killed and at least 63 abducted on March 28, 2022, at Katari in Kaduna State. The last batch of 23 captives were freed in October after the release of 7 in July.