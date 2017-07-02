I didn’t ask any lawyer to sue police – Evans

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, on Sunday said he did not ask any lawyer to sue the police in a bid to secure his release.

Evans claimed that the lawsuit by a Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje against the police were an attempt by some people to put him in more trouble.

He said, “I have no hand in any case filed against the police and I did not speak with any lawyer or my father to fill a case on my behalf.

“All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy.”

The 36-year-old father of five said should the police release him, he would not leave detention because his kidnap victims would kill him.

Recall that Ogungbeje had on June 28 filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit at the federal high court in Lagos seeking that the court compel police to release Evans.