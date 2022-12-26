Diddy shows daughter Love for first time in family Christmas photo

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ newborn daughter, Love, has made her Instagram debut!

The infant made an appearance in the record executive’s festive family photos on Sunday, rocking a green onesie with a reindeer pattern.

As for the rapper, the 53-year-old matched four of his five eldest children — Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, also 16 — in red and green striped pajamas.

Combs’ son Justin, 28, did not appear to be in attendance.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!” he captioned the social media slideshow. “LOVE ❤️.”

The upload came two weeks after Combs surprised his Twitter followers with news of his baby girl’s arrival.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote at the time. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The little one’s birth certificate, obtained by TMZ later that same week, revealed that Love was born in October and her mom is cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran.

Combs, who is currently dating Yung Miami, clarified earlier this month that the City Girls member is not his “side chick.”

He tweeted, “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

The “Good Love” rapper, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, addressed her partner’s expanding family on an episode of her “Caresha, Please” podcast Thursday.

“It wasn’t, like, a surprise,” Brownlee, 28, told guest G Herbo. “I think communication is key … when you’re dealing with somebody.”

She and Combs sparked romance rumors in 2021 but didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until June of the following year.

Brownlee has two children of her own, son Jai, 9, and daughter Summer, 3. When asked about her family plans later in the podcast, she noted that she is “taking no Plan B [pills].”

She explained, “I’m f–king, so if it happens, I’ll do it.”