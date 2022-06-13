CELEBRITIES
Diddy, 52, confirms he’s dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28
The rumors aren’t that Yung — though she certainly is!
Sean “Diddy” Combs publicly fessed up to dating City Girls rapper Yung Miami — who, at 28, is nearly a quarter-century his junior.
The truth came out during the premiere of Yung’s new series “Caresha Please,” which featured Diddy, 52, as the first guest star.
As their conversation unfolded — and multiple rounds of drinks were consumed — the Bad Boy Records founder progressively alluded to various past experiences shared between him and Yung while dropping hints about future travel together.
“I look forward … to taking you to Mexico,” he said at one point, to which Yung responded, “We going to Mexico?”
Yung looked to have successfully caught the R&B mogul at least somewhat off-guard with her question a few minutes later, asking, “So, what the f–k do you got going on? Like, what’s your relationship status?”
Diddy, after pausing to light a blunt, answered, “I’m single … but I’m dating. I’m just taking my time with life.”
Yung pushed, “Alright. So what we is?”
Diddy then summarized his take on their “status,” telling Yung, “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…”
In response to Yung subsequently prompting him to describe what he likes about her, Diddy elaborated, “You’re authentic, you’re one of the realest people I’ve ever met … you’re a great mother and a great friend. And we just have a good time, you know?”
“You’re the fun-est,” he added, affectionately.
Diddy’s last serious romantic partner was model Kim Porter, mother to three out of his six children, who died tragically and unexpectedly from pneumonia in 2018.
According to reports, the first public indications of Diddy’s involvement with Yung occurred in June 2021, when the two were spotted holding hands at a birthday party he threw for music exec Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta.
Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul hints at having ‘more kids’
Could Adele be crooning “Hello” to more children in the near future?
The singer’s current beau, sports agent Rich Paul, certainly appears hopeful about the possibility, hinting that he’d eagerly become a father again in a recent interview with E! News.
He explained that after first experiencing fatherhood at “a very young” age and subsequently raising his existing three kids, his approach to child-rearing as an “older dad” would look quite different than his first go-round.
“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he admitted. “If I was to have more kids, I’d be a different dad. I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”
Paul then clarified, “I appreciate the experience I had as a very young dad, but I’m also looking forward to being a different dad — a more patient dad.”
He further elaborated, “Oftentimes, as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around.
“And that’s the problem,” he added, mentioning that his daughter is already in her junior year of college.
As Page Six previously reported, Paul, 40, and Adele, 34, became Instagram-official in September 2021. The revelation came on the heels of the two being seen canoodling in side-by-side floor seats at an NBA game in July of that year.
Shortly before coupling up with Paul, Adele finalized her divorce from British entrepreneur Simon Konecki in April 2019. The two share custody of their 9-year-old son, Angelo.
‘Pray for me’ — Justin Bieber reveals he’s battling facial paralysis
Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer-songwriter, has revealed he is battling facial paralysis after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).
RHS is a rare disorder that causes facial weakness or paralysis, and a rash on the outer ear.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 28-year-old musician shared a video showing how the disorder has affected his face.
He said his health condition informed his decision to postpone some shows from his Justice world tour.
Bieber also called on his fans to pray for him.
“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have a syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.
“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.
“I’m gonna get better and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal.
“It’s just time and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all for a reason.”
He apologised to his fans over his decision to cancel his forthcoming shows, adding that the situation is “pretty serious.”
“So, for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” he added.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari cruise LA in Rolls Royce after lavish wedding
Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted Friday cruising the city of Los Angeles in a Rolls Royce the day after the pair tied the knot in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
New photos show the couple dressed casually as they ran errands in the luxe ride, stopping by the grocery store and a burger joint in Calabasas while grabbing the attention of passersby with a “Just Married” sign attached to the back of the ride, as well as a large floral arrangement sitting atop the trunk and smaller arrangements attached to the car doors.
Asghari, 28, wore a black t-shirt and red shorts as they hit the town, and while the “Stronger” singer, 40, did her best to dodge photographers, she can be seen peaking her head around an umbrella in certain shots.
The couple welcomed several celebrity friends to their Thursday nuptials, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who designed the “Toxic” singer’s chic wedding gown.
While the pair seemed pretty relaxed after saying “I Do,” Spears has revealed that she had a panic attack shortly before walking down the aisle.
“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me…WE’RE GETTING MARRIED
!!!” she continued. “I had a panic attack and then got it together “
It was a festive day for the couple, but it wasn’t without its troubles, as Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to crash the wedding and was subsequently arrested and charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery.
Spears and Asghari were granted a restraining order against him on Friday.
