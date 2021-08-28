DIA gives lame excuse for declaring Commodore Olawunmi wanted

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has confirmed that it has declared a former Nigerian Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, wanted for exposing in an interview how the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration refused to probe high profile politicians whom Boko Haram terrorists named as their sponsors.

The DIA said in a shallow statement it invited Olawunmi to its headquarters in a ”text message to come over as a retired military officer to shed more lights with the information that would assist the Arned Forces of Nigeria to further fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.”

DIA had asked Olawunmi to come to its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday with his international passport.

The Defence Intelligence Agency is the primary military intelligence agency of Nigeria.

“The agency has declared retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi wanted for spilling the beans over Boko Haram sponsors in the Buhari regime. They asked him to come with his international passport on Tuesday to the DIA office in Abuja,” a top source had said.