DIA declares retired Commodore Olawunmi wanted over Channels TV’s Anti-Buhari’s interview
The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has declared a former Nigerian Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, wanted for exposing in an interview how the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration refused to probe high profile politicians whom Boko Haram terrorists named as their sponsors.
The agency has asked Olawunmi to come to its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday with his international passport, which may be seized.
The DIA is the primary military intelligence agency of Nigeria.
“The agency has declared retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi wanted for spilling the beans over Boko Haram sponsors in the Buhari regime. They asked him to come with his international passport on Tuesday to the DIA office in Abuja,” a top source said.
Olawunmi featured on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast programme on Wednesday.
He had condemned Tuesday’s attack by bloodthirsty bandits on the Kaduna campus of Nigeria’s foremost military university, the Nigerian Defence Academy, where two military officers were killed and another kidnapped.
The Professor of Global Security Studies had said, “It is an aberration; you don’t attack the Nigerian Defence Academy and get away with it. In 2017, I carried out an investigation by the Minister of Defence that wanted me to check what was going on with the training and the security there (NDA). I remember I spent about a week in the NDA with the commandant and the staff but something struck me: every Friday, the gate of NDA is thrown open and everybody has access to pray in the mosque.
“On Fridays, you are going to see the same thing happening across all military formations in the country. If you go to Defence Headquarters, I served at the Defence Headquarters as the Deputy Director, Defence Administration, between 2015 and 2017, throughout my two years at Defence Headquarters, I received visitors twice because of the strict security architecture there but every Friday, the gate of the Defence Headquarters is thrown wide open for everybody to come in and observe Juma’at.
“That is the time the terrorists have the time to profile our security environment. It has always been the case. I have served the military intelligence for the past 35 years. Our problem is religion and socio-cultural.”
Olawunmi had added that he was a member of the Intelligence Brief at the Defence Headquarters during the leadership of the then Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (retd.).
The intelligence expert said he told the then CDS that the centre of gravity of the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North-East and spreading to other parts of Nigeria was the sponsor.
“I told General Olonisakin then that the centre of this problem cannot be solved the same way we solved the problem of the Niger Delta. The Niger Delta problem was solved during (Ex-President Umaru) Yar’adua basically by me and I told them that we can’t use that same template for Boko Haram.
“I told General Olonisakin to look at the centre of gravity of the problem. I was made a member of the committee in 2016-2017 including former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru that died.
“I told them that the centre of gravity of Boko Haram in Nigeria is the sponsors of the programme. It was beyond us because the job we needed to do was kinetic but we cannot resolve the issues of sponsors of Boko Haram that were in Buhari’s government that we know them. That was why we couldn’t pursue that aspect that could have resolved the issue because we need to arrest people.
“Recently, 400 people were gathered as sponsors of Boko Haram, why is it that the Buhari government has refused to try them? Why can’t this government bring them to trial if not that they are partisan and part of the charade that is going on?
“You remember this Boko Haram issue started in 2012 and I was in the military intelligence at that time. We arrested those people. My organisation conducted interrogation and they (suspects) mentioned names. I can’t come on air and start mentioning names of people that are presently in government that I know that the boys that we arrested mentioned. Some of them are governors now, some of them are in the Senate, some of them are in Aso Rock.
“Why should a government decide to cause this kind of embarrassment and insecurity to the sense of what happened yesterday (Tuesday at the NDA)?”
Olawunmi had also said that the Department of State Services had tremendous information on terrorists but they could not do anything except by the body language of the Commander-In-Chief.
Nigerians to pay more for electricity as DisCos get approval to increase tariff September 1
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase their tariff effect from 1st September 2021.
According to a document obtained at the weekend, the NERC has given the energy distributors the leverage to charge a service-based tariff in its letter titled “Tariff Increase Notification”.
In the document titled:”023/EKEDP/GMCLR/0025/2021, dated 25th August 2021, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), officially informed its customers on the decision of upward tariff adjustment effective from 1st September 2021.
The energy distributor informed its customers that “the increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September 2021.
Informing its metered customers on the development, the company said “for metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”
It was gathered that DisCos were given separate independent approvals.
Obasanjo gets new appointment
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed as the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa.
Moussa Mahamat, chairperson of the commission, announced the appointment in a statement
The Horn of Africa region covers countries in the eastern region of Africa — Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda are countries covered in this region.
Mahamat explained that the appointment is to ensure peace, security and political dialogue across the Africa region.
Obasanjo brings with him very rich political experience, and impeccable credentials of keen commitment to the lofty ideals of Pan-Africanism and regional integration and cooperation, as well as a deep knowledge of the current situation in the Horn of Africa,” the statement said.
The new appointment comes as the volatile Horn of Africa region experiences conflict and crises
Mikel Arteta apologises to Arsenal fans after Man City thrashing – ‘I have to fix it’
Mikel Arteta has apologised to Arsenal fans after his side fell to a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.
The Gunners were already down by the time Granit Xhaka was given his marching orders, but with 10 men their job was made so much harder, and the scoreline could have been even worse.
After early goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres, the Gunners quickly found themselves 2-0 down and struggling.
The task at hand was made even harder when Granit Xhaka inexplicably flew into a two-footed challenge before half-time, warranting a red card in the eyes of Martin Atkinson.
Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and another from Torres completed the scoring, rubber stamping a 5-0 scoreline which could have been even worse but for Bernd Leno’s heroics.
Without doubt, the trouncing would have made painful viewing for Arteta, who served as Pep Guardiola’s number two in the opposite dugout until 2019.
Arsenal fans have also been reminded that today marks 10 years, to the day, since their famous 8-2 thrashing at Old Trafford.
Since that day, Arsene Wenger gave way to Unai Emery, who in turn gave way to Arteta, and things have not looked particularly positive since.
After the game, Arteta said: “Really painful. For me it was a clear punch on Callum’s face, the referee allows it to go, we are 2-0 down and after the red card we had a mountain to climb.
“I am angry [about the red card] because of the consequences that it had to the team. I must say the line we are being judged with is really thin, because we had some actions like that in the last two Premier League games, and nothing happened.
