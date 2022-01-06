NEWS
DHQ warns politicians against use of military uniforms at political events
The Defence Headquarters has frowned at the habit of wearing military uniforms and accoutrements for electioneering campaign posters by some politicians.
The DHQ said campaign posters of some governors dressed in military camouflage uniforms are displayed in noticeable areas in their respective states.
“This is manifestly illegal and an abuse of the privilege of allowing civilians wear military uniforms during military training exercises,” DHQ said.
The DHQ’s stance was contained in a statement signed by Acting Director Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida.
It read in part, “It is necessary to restate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as a professional institution, remains apolitical and, as such, would not want to be dragged into any form of political bias.
“Accordingly, it is important to advise politicians and others to desist from the use of military uniforms and accoutrements for political events and other engagements henceforth. Please note, anyone found culpable in this regard would be liable to prosecution.”
NEWS
No plan to sack govt workers — Finance minister
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has denied rumours that the Federal Government plans to lay off government workers.
Ahmed said this on NTA’s ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ programme on Thursday.
Ahmed denied claims that the government was planning on sacking workers in order to save funds.
She said President Muhammadu Buhari had said repeatedly that no worker would be sacked. The minister, however, said the government would encourage people to leave government jobs by giving them incentives.
Ahmed said the government would reduce overheads by ensuring that government agencies are merged.
She added, “Mr President doesn’t want to disengage staff. That is what he has directed from the beginning of his administration. He also directed that we pay salaries. The Federal Government has never failed in paying salaries and he said we must always pay pensions.
“So, he has been consistent in those directives and we have followed those directives to the letter.”
When asked how the government would cut personnel costs, Ahmed said, “Well, we do hope that at the end of the exercise, some agencies will be merged and it will cut down operational costs.
“And also we will be able to come up with incentive packages to retrain people and redeploy them in some areas where they are useful. For example, we still have a very high need for teachers so we can retrain people and send them to teach but also incentive packages to exit. Again, that is also money. If you want people to exit you have to pay them.
“That is an incentive package so that they can go. That is why it is taking a lot of time because it is not easy to decide on this. Everything centres on resources. We need resources and if we had a lot of money, we would just give very beautiful incentive packages and people would exit and go and start their businesses and we would reduce the size of the personnel cost.”
NEWS
Oldest US war veteran dies at 112
The United States’ oldest living veteran, Lawrence Brooks, died Wednesday at the age of 112, the World War II Museum in New Orleans announced.
The National WWII Museum “will forever cherish the memories we shared with Lawrence Brooks,” its president Stephen Watson said in a statement.
“He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him.”
Brooks was the oldest of the approximately 240,000 US veterans who fought in World War II who remain alive.
Born on September 12, 1909, in a small Louisiana town in the midst of segregation, Brooks was one of 15 children in an African-American family. He was drafted into the army in 1940, where he joined the 91st Engineer Battalion, a majority-Black unit.
He was stationed in Australia, New Guinea and the Philippines. During his deployments, he served as a cook for the battalion’s white officers.
Although far from the front lines, he still had two near-death experiences: once when the plane in which he was transporting supplies ran out of fuel over the ocean, and another time when a Japanese sniper shot a US soldier just yards from where Brooks stood.
Demobilized in 1945, Brooks did not benefit from the GI Bill, which allows veterans to study at university free of charge, because Black veterans were excluded from the policy. Instead, he became a public works laborer.
He later recounted his wartime memories to the New Orleans museum, where he became a fixture. Every year, he celebrated his birthday there, complete with military honors and jazz bands.
The last two years, due to the pandemic, processions had been organized in front of his house.
In his videotaped testimonies, Brooks said he was surprised by the lack of racial segregation in Australia when it was still present in the US army. Black soldiers were not allowed to share a tent or eat at the same table as their white comrades-in-arms.
“I was treated so much better in Australia than I was by my own white people,” Brooks said. “I wondered about that.”
AFP
NEWS
Lagos clears five Dowen students accused of killing Sylvester Oromoni
The Lagos State Government has cleared the five accused Dowen College students of complicity in the death of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr).
The state government also cleared five employees of the Lekki School of any blame in the case.
The decision was conveyed in legal advice signed by Adetutu Osinusi, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), yesterday.
Oromoni died last November after efforts to save his life failed. The 12-year-old boy was alleged to have been attacked by five of his senior colleagues for refusing to join a cult.
Oromoni’s father had claimed that his child was beaten and fed a liquid chemical that eventually claimed his life.
But Dowen College had dismissed the claim, saying the boy sustained injuries while playing football with his colleagues.
Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos Police Commissioner had, thereafter, ordered a probe into the case while the school was sealed off.
Two autopsies were done on the deceased, one by the Delta police and the second by the force’s Lagos Command.
The first autopsy earlier released to the public had revealed that the deceased died of “chemical intoxication.”
Following a police probe, Odumosu said findings had been forwarded to the DPP and a response had been received.
In the DPP’s advice released yesterday, it was stated that the police probe and the two autopsies conducted on the body of the deceased student failed to establish a prima facie case against the suspects.
It added that the interim and final autopsy reports issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and toxicology report of post-mortem samples revealed the cause of death as “Septicaemia, Lobar Pneumonia with Acute Pyelonephritis, Pyomyositis of the right ankle, and Acute Bacteria Pneumonia due to severe Sepsis.”
According to the DPP report, there was no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and or malicious administering of poison with intent to harm [the deceased] against the five accused Dowen College students.
The state cleared the minors of belonging to unlawful society (cultism) due to insufficient facts to establish the claim.
Lagos State also cleared the school and five of its employees (Celina Uduak, Valentine Igboekweze, Hammed Ayomo Bariyu, Adesanya Olusesan Olusegun, and one Adeyemi) of the alleged offence of “negligent act causing harm.”
The state government, therefore, directed that all the suspects should be released if they are still in custody.
Reacting to the development yesterday, a top official of the College, who spoke to our reporter in confidence, described the development as a welcome one.
He said: “It is a welcome development for us. As a result of the incident, we have been a bit careful on what we say; because the matter is a very sensitive one.”
He, however, promised that the authorities of Dowen College would officially respond to the issue soon.
Also, yesterday, the father of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr.), reacted to the release of the suspects linked to the murder of the teenager.
Hours after the move, the father of the deceased, Mr Sylvester Oromoni, said the news did not come to him as a surprise after the students were granted bail even before the stipulated time granted by the courts for the police to carry out their investigation.
Oromoni said contrary to the results conducted by the Lagos State Government, there was another autopsy carried out by the Delta State Police Command which suggested that his late son may have been fed with harmful chemicals.
He, however, insisted he will not give up and that his family will meet with his lawyers on the way forward.
“This one is not new to us. I remember December 31 when the Commissioner of Police was making his speech, he mentioned that at the instance of the governor, the Attorney-General and the DPP, they have completed their investigation.
“They discovered that the children, housemasters have no case so he has released them on bail, discharged. He is not the court to decide this matter. What I will tell you is that the family will sit with our lawyers, we will respond appropriately and that time, all of you will be there.
“On December 21, the same Commissioner of Police told me that they were not done with their investigation. They also told me that they are writing to the Attorney-General of the state and the governor to return those boys back.
“Okay look at the holiday. When did they write to the Attorney-General to send those boys back to complete their investigation? We did not hear anything like that. At what point did they complete their investigation?
“There was a holiday on Monday and Tuesday and all of that. Don’t worry; we are not bothered. We have heard of this before. This is just the beginning of the case,” he said.
