DHL cargo plane crashes in residential area near Vilnius airport

A B737-400 DHL cargo aircraft crashed near Vilnius Airport (VNO) early morning on November 25, 2024.

The incident occurred at around 03:30 CET / 05:28 EET. Based on details from flight tracking website FlightAware, the cargo aircraft took off from Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ) at 03:08 CET

According to local news outlet Delfi Plus, the aircraft crashed on Žirnių street, a residential area, and specifically fell on a two-story residential building.

Reports by the Situation Coordination Division of the Fire Protection and Rescue Department, fire broke out in the building.

Four people were reportedly in the aircraft: two pilots, and two DHL employees.

Rescuers were able to free the pilot from the cockpit, who regained consciousness. Two other people were taken for emergency medical care. One person was pronounced dead.

