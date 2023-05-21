Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko scorecards in full as fans boo and Ukrainian cries | Boxing | Sport

“We’re going to appeal this decision. Those judges, they do not understand how the boxers are working hard.

“I guarantee we’re not going to let that go. We want to show there has to be justice.”

And Lomachenko, who believed he proved he had plenty more left in the tank, was certain he should’ve had his hand raised after the final bell.

“I think I showed that I can still be in boxing. I’m in good shape now,” Lomachenko explained.

“I win this fight. Twelve rounds ended, and I was sure I had won this fight. I feel I controlled this fight.”

Lomachenko was later shown breaking down in tears backstage after the result, the debate over which isn’t likely to disappear anytime soon.