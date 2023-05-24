Details of what UK ex-Prime Minister, Tony Blair told Tinubu

Ahead of his inauguration on May 29, a former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, has visited the Nigerian President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

During the visit on Tuesday in Abuja, Blair expressed readiness to support Tinubu’s incoming administration to succeed.

The former British Prime Minister said the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change would partner with Tinubu’s administration in prioritising its goals and delivery.

Blair said he met Tinubu due to the institute’s project in Nigeria, adding that the meeting would enable him understand the incoming administration’s priorities.

Blair told Tinubu: “We would like to help in any way with your administration. We only need to know what the leadership priorities are and help in how to actualise them.”

He applauded Tinubu’s campaign for focusing on key areas of security, economy, agriculture and power.

The former British Prime Minister expressed optimism that with the appetite shown by investors to invest in Nigeria, the Tinubu administration could get the support it needs to spur economic development in the country.

Responding, Tinubu thanked Blair for the visit and for offering to work with his incoming administration.