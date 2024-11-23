Destabilising PDP part of our duty – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Cletus Obun, has said that it is part of the duty of his party to destabilise the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obun, also a former chairman of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, in Cross River State, said destabilizing opposition Party is a good political weapon to use.

He stated this on Friday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

The statement comes after a chieftain of the PDP, Segun Sowunmi, had blamed the crisis in the party on President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Nyesom Wike as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Sowunmi faulted Tinubu’s decision to appoint Wike as a minister in August last year.

However, Obun said destabilizing another party is permissible as long as it’s not disruptively violent.

He said: “If PDP comes out to say so, it’s the worst political confession to be ever made. If you’re saying that we’re able to infiltrate PDP and destabilize them, it’s part of our duty to so, just as it is their work to also ensure that the APC is destabilized; so long as it’s not disruptive to become violent. It’s a good political weapon to use.”