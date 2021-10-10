breaking
Despite high budget deficit, Buhari to spend N12.5bn on presidential jets
President Muhammadu Buhari has budgeted the sum of N12.5bn to rehabilitate and maintain the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) in 2022.
This is contained in the budget proposal submitted by the Nigerian leader to a joint session of the National Assembly last week Thursday.
According to the details provided by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Buhari will spend N2.4bn on compliance with mandatory upgrades on PAF aircraft.
The presidential jets are Boeing Business Jet (Boeing 737-800 or Airforce One), one Gulfstream 550, one Gulfstream V (Gulfstream 500), two Falcons 7X, one Hawker Sidley 4000, two AgustaWestland AW 139 helicopters and two AgustaWestland AW 101 helicopters.
The minister also revealed that the Presidency will spend N2bn on the overhaul of Gulf Stream G550, Falcon 7X and CL 605 engines.
The Presidency will also spend N2bn on the repair of air navigational equipment and the purchase of aircraft calibration equipment will gulp N500m.
According to the budget documents, the Presidency also budgeted N210m to purchase Phase 7 Avionics for AW 139 helicopters and use N250m to buy Aviation fuel for PAF.
The sum of N1.6bn was allocated to general maintenance in the PAF budget while N1bn will be spent on the maintenance of aircraft.
The Presidency had said the PAF had 10 aircraft at the inception of the regime in 2015, stating that some of the jets in the fleet have since been handed over to the Nigerian Air Force to boost its operations.
Nursing mother, daughter abducted as gunmen break into Adamawa police station
Heavily armed bandits on Sunday morning attacked on a Divisional Police Station in Adamawa State.
The incident happened in Ngurore, a satellite town on the outskirts of Yola, the state capital, along Yola-Gombe Road.
An eyewitness said the bandits, who came in their number, arrived in the town around 5 am.
They subsequently opened fire on the police station and also kidnapped a woman with her daughter from a nearby house.
He said, “They came in large numbers, some in Hilux vans, others on motorcycles.
“They divided themselves into two groups, one group engaged the police station; the other group went to the residence of Alhaji Umaru.
“They have sadly succeeded in kidnapping his wife, Hauwa Umaru and her daughter.”
The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje has confirmed the incident, saying no damage was done to the police station.
He said, “Yes, there was an attack on Ngurore police station this morning; but nothing was carted away and none of our gallant officers was injured.
“As we speak, there are also ongoing, coordinated efforts at restoring public order in the town and its environs.
“However, following the unfortunate attack on Ngurore police station and the house of Alhaji Umaru of Nasarawa B, one Hauwa Umaru and her daughter were kidnapped on Sunday, 10 October, 2021.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has ordered the deployment of an additional operational asset including Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), crack squad and anti-kidnapping units to Ngurore.
“The operational units are expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the gallant men on the ground to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits.
“The CP assured that the Command is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards restoring public order in Ngurore and other parts of the state.
“Meanwhile, the Head of the Police Intervention Team, SP Babagana Abubakar is already on the ground to coordinate police investigative, operational and rescue response.
Pastor Bakare describes 1999 Constitution as a death certificate, asks Buhari to tear it down
Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCG), Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to spearhead the change of the 1999 constitution.
He said the constitution is the harbinger of the problem confronting Nigeria, describing it as “a glorified death certificate.”
Speaking in his state of the station broadcast, Bakare challenged Buhari to stop passing the buck to the National Assembly.
He asked Buhari to “tear down this inihibitive constitution.”
He said the 1999 constitution which started with, “We the People” was imposed on Nigerians by the military.
Bakare reiterated that restructuring of Nigeria and change of the constitution is more pressing than the discussion about power shift.
He also announced the formation of Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N) Movement to take back Nigeria.
According to him, the Nigeria for Nigerians, N4N, movement has been launched because it is time for Nigerians to take back their nation.
“There will be a change of government in 2023,” he said
IPOB bans rearing, consumption of cows in South-east Nigeria
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has banned the rearing and consumption of cows in the South-East region.
IPOB Head of Directorate of State (DOS), Mazi Chika Edoziem, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Edoziem, however, said the ban would take complete effect in six months.
He added that only local breed would henceforth “be consumed and used for all ceremonies in Biafraland.”
According to him, “from that date, no more Fulani cows shall be allowed into Biafraland for any reason, not for burials, title taking, weddings, etc.”
He said the ban followed constant attacks on their people by suspected Fulani herdsmen, resulting in killing, raping of their women and other forms of assaults.
This comes after the 17 Southern governors led by Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state met in Lagos on July 5, 2021, and “set a timeline for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member states”.
