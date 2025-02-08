The Benue State Governor Rev. Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has officially unveiled the controversial new Benue State Logo, also known as the State Seal.

Prior to the unveiling, the move for the new Benue Logo had raised a dust with critics dragging the governor for allegedly christianizing the state by including a cross on the Logo.

Some citizens opposing the move were of the opinion that the state belongs to every religion.

Other critics also asserted that there are more important things that should gain the attention of the state government than such frivolous matters.

However, according to a statement by the governor’s Special Assistant on Social Media, James Asortar, on Saturday,

the “newly designed logo reflects the rich cultural heritage and aspirations of the people of Benue State, emphasizing core values such as peace, prosperity, and inclusivity.

“It serves as a visual representation of the state’s commitment to fostering a harmonious and thriving community”.