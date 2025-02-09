



Derek Chisora shared a classy backstage moment with Otto Wallin after beating him by unanimous decision in Manchester. Chisora pounded his 6ft 5in opponent and rallied the crowd at the Co-op Live with a flurry of punches in round eight. And a thunderous right-hand from ‘Del Boy’ sent Wallin flying backwards in the ninth. Another knockdown from a bloodied Chisora in the final round teed up a comfortable victory on the judges’ scorecards in what is widely expected to be the Brit’s final fight on home soil. By winning the IBF world title eliminator, 41-year-old Chisora has earned the right to meet the winner of Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker in an overseas bout before retiring.

After going to war with Wallin in his 49th professional contest, Chisora dished out burgers to the Swede and his entourage behind the scenes. As he handed them out, Chisora said: “You’re welcome, my bro. Mate, it was a great, great fight. Anyone want some burgers in here from Otto Wallin’s team? Get home safe. Thank you very much, guys.” Chisora’s record now stands at 36 wins and 13 defeats, nearly two decades on from his first professional bout. Wins over Carlos Takam, David Price, Kubrat Pulev and Joe Joyce feature on a packed-out CV which also includes three defeats to Tyson Fury, two to Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker, and one-off losses against David Haye, Vitali Klitschko, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Although Dubois or Parker will hold the keys to the IBF world title, Chisora also opened up the possibility of facing Anthony Joshua or Usyk in his final fight. ‘Del Boy’ held up cardboard cut-outs of his prospective opponents and the Manchester crowd reacted favourably to a prospective all-British scrap with AJ. Promoter Frank Warren said: “Whatever he wants, we will make it happen. We will sit down and make it happen. He’s now won an eliminator for the IBF title, and that’s Daniel Dubois’, so he has that in the bank.

“Whatever he wants to do, we will do. Tonight, what a performance. I can’t tell you how proud I am of how he fought in there, Otto as well, because it takes two to make a fight.” Chisora has admitted that grappling with the end of his boxing career has been an emotional process. “When I arrived I said I wasn’t going to cry, but I bawled like a baby,” he said. “I love the sport, I love the fans. It was a very emotional day. It was a hard fight. Both of my ears have popped, I didn’t tell my trainers. It was tough.”





