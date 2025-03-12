



Derek Chisora might have proven he can still compete in professional boxing, but it might be time for the heavyweight star to give up betting. The 41-year-old had his farewell UK bout in February this year, beating Otto Wallin to take his career record to 36-13. He’s still vowed to hold a 50th fight abroad before retirement, having long cemented a reputation as one of the sport’s most charismatic characters. This week, he’s taken time out from the gym to attend the Cheltenham Festival and was seen enjoying himself at the famous racecourse with fellow boxer Anthony Crolla. However, he may now regret a live interview he gave to ITV Racing on Tuesday while he was stationed near the bookies’ enclosure.

Asked if he had any tips for viewers, Chisora answered: “I’ve got a horse running tomorrow, and his name is Ballyburn. So you load up, you load up on it. Put your house on it.” His remark prompted his interviewer to cut their talk short in a bid not to promote irresponsible gambling online. He turned to the camera and said: “No, no, don’t do that. Bet responsibly.” Those who listened to Chisora may now be a little out of pocket. The Willie Mullins-trained horse was a 4/7 favourite for Wednesday’s 2pm Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, but ridden by Paul Townend, produced an underwhelming display to finish in fifth place.

Another Mullins horse, Lecky Watson, instead landed an upset victory. Jockey Sean O’Keefe rode the 20/1 outsider home to leave Chisora, not to mention a huge number of punters, red-faced. It’s not the first time Chisora has publicly urged people to bet their houses on an outcome only for it to backfire. In April 2022, he appeared on talkSPORT and vociferously backed Dillian Whyte in his all-British battle with Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium.

Rather than put his home on the line, Chisora eventually settled on a £100 wager with co-host Simon Jordan. Fury duly KO’d Whyte in round six and after the ex-Crystal Palace owner spent nearly three years jibing the boxer, he finally paid up in February this year. However, it wasn’t your standard transaction. Instead, Chisora paid his debts live on air using 10p pieces, leaving viewers in stitches.





