



Derek Chisora couldn’t hold back the tears as he entered the dressing room ahead of his fight against Otto Wallin. Chisora was preparing for his 49th fight as a professional and his self-proclaimed last on UK shores. Dubbed ‘The Last Dance’, Chisora was coming up against Wallin at the event in Manchester, but the 41-year-old struggled to hold back the tears during the build-up to the fight. In a clip posted to TNT Sports’ social media, Chisora is seen with his head in hands while walking into the warm-up area of Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena.

Visibly emotional, ‘WAR’ could be seen in tears, with the boxer clearly overcome by the prospect of waving goodbye to a British crowd for the final time. Chisora wasn’t alone during this time, with members of his entourage keen to put an arm around the heavyweight boxer, all while he struggled to hold back the tears. Speaking in the build-up to the clash, he said: “Before I came to Manchester my wife said ‘go and enjoy yourself.’ “She said it’s the week to enjoy. I’m trying to enjoy it but it’s so emotional because I love this game so much. I love the ups and downs, winning and losing.

“It’s difficult to leave boxing if you don’t want to. I was told to leave at 50 fights so that’s what I’m doing. I would have done 100 fights.” On the decision to stage his final bout on UK soil in Manchester, Chisora stated: “I’ve had some amazing nights in Manchester, both in the ring and in the warehouse raves. So [it was only] right I had one last dance up north. “Come February 8th I’m going to be bringing war to Wallin, be ready for my penultimate showreel knockout.”

Having made his professional debut in 2007, most of Chisora’s life has been spent preparing or recovering from bouts, with the Zimbabwe-born star having already lifted the lid on his retirement plans. Commenting on what he’ll do after hanging up the gloves and how he’ll replace the buzz of competing, Chisora said: “If there’s a rave in my camp, I put it in my diary and I say, ‘Please don’t call me or find me because you know where I am.” “They say, ‘You can’t go!’ and I say, Guess what I’m doing, I’m going!'” He added: “I’m going to be a dad for a year. Hang out with my kids and my wife for a year. See what happens.”





