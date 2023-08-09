Chisora faces Gerald Washington on the undercard of Joshua’s rearranged bout with Robert Helenius, after the two-time former unified world champion’s fight with Whyte was cancelled due to Whyte failing a drugs test.

Whyte released a statement denying taking the substance or any wrongdoing, and has vowed to clear his name in due course.

It read: “I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it. I have also just seen the fight is being cancelled without having any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision was taken.

“I can confirm without a shadow of a doubt that I have not take the reported substance, in this camp or at any point in my life. I am completely innocent and ask to be given the time to go through the process of proving this without anybody jumping to conclusions or a trial by media.”