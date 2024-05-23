



Derek Chisora turned up more than an hour-and-a-half late to his press conference on Wednesday after it was announced he would take on Joe Joyce in July. And the veteran fighter then asked his opponent if they could smoke weed together. The two boxers are set to take centre stage in a heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 27. Chisora, who lost to Oleksandr Usyk in 2020 and suffered a defeat against Tyson Fury in 2022, was last in the ring last August as he overcame Gerald Washington after a points decision. And after arriving to address the media ahead of his bout with Joyce, the 40-year-old exclaimed: “Sorry I’m late, I was in my Russian sauna. I thought the press conference was tomorrow, not today. By the time we finish the fight, someone is going to have less brain cells left in their brain.”

The press conference soon turned bizarre as Chisora was asked if Joyce was still the same Juggernaut he was in the past. And he replied: “As long as you can walk with two feet and you can still get your c*** up if you’re a man, you’re good. Do you understand? As long as Joe can get his c*** up, he’s fine. Anything else is just a bonus.” Chisora then addressed promoter Frank Warren as he continued: “Frank Warren, I want to be honest with you. Normally I come here in the afterhours when I’m on f***ing MDMA and I’m partying hard. And I’m surprised I’m here today. I’m like, ‘What the f***.’” I was like, ‘Where’s the DJ?’”

Chisora later turned to Joyce and asked: “After I beat you up, can we smoke weed together? Don’t groan man, don’t worry about it. Don’t look at them lot, they might f***ing smoke weed as well. We’ll smoke weed together, don’t worry about it. Come to my house, everybody comes to my house.” Chisora has refused to keep his past drug use a secret, but insisted last year ahead of his bout with Washington that boxers who get caught with substances in their system should get a 10-year ban.

“It’s a problem in the sport,” he explained. “Boxing is hard enough. It’s hard enough to fight someone’s kid when you’re not on drugs. Imagine now fighting someone’s kid while you are on drugs. “I don’t take drugs when I’m boxing. I take drugs when I am out in Ibiza if I’m honest with you. That’s fine. That’s calm. I think they should make a new rule now. This is for the boxing board of control. It needs to be a 10-year ban now. Straight away.”





