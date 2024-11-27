Dereck Chisora is set to clash with Otto Wallin at Manchester’s Co-op Live on February 8, edging closer to his goal of 50 fights before hanging up his gloves. The 49th bout for Chisora will see him take on the 34 year old Swedish southpaw Wallin, who has only been bested by heavyweight titans Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Following a decisive victory over Joe Joyce in July, Chisora is riding a two-fight winning streak as he approaches the twilight of his boxing career. The 40 year old from London was initially slated to fight Jarrell Miller, but the bout fell through due to Miller’s contractual disputes with ex-promoter Dmitry Salita.

“I’ve had some amazing nights in Manchester, both in the ring and in the warehouse raves, so it’s only right I had one last dance up north,” Chisora reminisced, boasting a record of 35 wins against 13 losses. He confidently declared, “Come February 8th I’m going to be bringing WAR to Wallin. Be ready for my penultimate showreel knockout.”