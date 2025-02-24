Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin on Sunday shared 61 vehicles to leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

Jubrin also gave 1,137 motorcycles to other members of the party in the state.

The presentation of the vehicles and motorcycles took place at the Meenah Event Center, kano

The event was witnessed by the party’s National Chairman, Umar Ganduje

The Deputy President has been funding the party’s activities since the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) took over the state in 2023.

Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas urged other officials to support party members, especially as Ramadan approaches.

