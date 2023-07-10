



Fury has not fought since October 2022 when he managed a 10th round TKO in a trilogy bout against Derek Chisora. The fight gave Fury his third win over the fellow Brit and saw him keep his undefeated professional boxing record. With 34 fights to his name, 33 wins and one draw against Wilder, the 34-year-old has since been looking at fights outside of the boxing world. Fury has called out several fighters on social media in recent weeks, outside of the regular digs at Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. The most common names mentioned include the likes of MMA duo Ngannou and Jon Jones. And it’s Ngannou who is set to enter the ring to face Fury.

While fighting fans will be clamouring for the clash to take place, not everyone in the sport is in agreement. Wilder’s coach Malik Scott is one who believes the fight should mean Fury has his titles stripped. Speaking to ESNEWS, Scott believes any fight should allow Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz fight for the WBC belt. “Let Deontay and [Andy] Ruiz fight for the WBC, man,” he said. “Let’s do something that makes actual sense, that helps the sport. All this f***ing waiting around, so now we’ve got to wait for Fury and Ngannou to finish fighting. All this s*** just holds up the heavyweight division, man.”

Rumours of a potential bout between Fury and Ngannou arose after the Gypsy King sent an audacious challenge out to the MMA fighter. In the video Fury posted onto Instagram, he said: “Here’s a thought, how about this. “How about I fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou on the same night? How about that? That’s how much I value them two bums. Get up! Let’s go boys.” Fury has since been active on social media posting images and videos of himself back in training. His fight with Ngannou is expected to take place in the ring in Saudi Arabia on October 28.





