Deontay Wilder is working on a deal that will see the American face Anthony Joshua in both Saudi Arabia and Africa. A head-to-head between the former heavyweight champions has long been anticipated but it would now appear that a blockbuster double deal is set to be agreed.

It had been hoped that the pair would form part of a sensational double headline bill with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudia Arabia this December but with the latter two unable to agree on a package that plan has now been pushed back into the new year.

Middle East negotiators still want Wilder and Joshua to appear on the same bill, but even if that ambition is not realised, the former has made clear his intentions to face the 33-year-old Brit.

Speaking to ES News, Wilder said: “Everybody knows about the Joshua situation. That is serious. That’s real. That is one that’s up next. We’re looking forward to that, I’ll be getting in camp real soon. I’ll be promoting it within the next few months or so. Finally get that showdown on.

“I think it’s gonna be a great, great fight between me and him. I’m actually working on a two-fight deal with me and Joshua, one up in Saudi Arabia and the other one up in the Motherland, Africa.”