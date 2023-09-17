It looks like Wilder may be looking for a new opponent, especially after Fury’s boxing promoter Frank Warren disclosed his own sources surrounding the agreement. “The Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua situation, I know their people had conversations and thought that it would happen, but I never thought it would happen, and it’s not,” he told iFL TV.

“The problem is, the amount of money they felt they were going to get paid or they heard they were going to get paid, they’re not going to achieve that anywhere. That’s not going to happen.”

It’s a fight that could either revive or end Joshua’s career, as he’s failed to impress against a top talent in years. A win against Wilder could have restored his pride, but a loss would be extremely detrimental to his career and image.