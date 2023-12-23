Deontay Wilder will make his long-overdue return to the ring tonight when he faces fellow heavyweight Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia. The Bronze Bomber has not thrown a punch in anger since he knocked out Robert Helenius in October 2022, but he will be part of an exciting double headline bill when he takes on New Zealander Parker tonight.

The billing is shared with another former world champion Anthony Joshua who takes on Otto Wallin in a star-studded Riyadh event title ‘Day of Reckoning’.

Should both Wilder and Joshua emerge victorious from their respective fights, then they are seemingly on a collision course to face each other in a final eliminator match next year that will determine who faces the winner of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk unification clash in February.

How to follow the action

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker will be shown live on DAZN Pay Per View. The event will cost £19.99 to watch live on DAZN.com or through the DAZN app. It is also being shown live on TNT Sports who are charging £19.99 as well.

But if paying to watch the bumper event is not what you had in mind, there is another way to follow all the action for free.

UK broadcaster talkSPORT has secured commentary rights for the ‘Day of Reckoning’ event and will provide live commentary from Riyadh tonight, led by host Adam Catterall.

Fans can either listen via the talkSPORT app or website, on DAB digital radio, through a SMART speaker or on 1089 or 1053 AM.