



Deontay Wilder has vowed to give Saudi Arabia a “first knockout victim” if he takes to the ring to face Anthony Joshua later this year. The American heavyweight is open to a bout with the Briton in the Middle East in December.

“Let’s make it happen,” Wilder said. “I’mma give Saudi their first knockout victim. Any Wilder fight you can expect that, but this one’s gonna be real special. I’ve got something special that I’m gonna put on the punch with this one.” Wilder entered the ring for the first time in more than a year last October as he knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their fight in New York. The 37-year-old has won 43 of his 46 professional bouts but suffered back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury in 2020 and 2021. On Thursday, speculation about a fight between Wilder and Joshua intensified after the American’s manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: “Deontay has wanted to fight Joshua for a long time and of course is willing to fight him in Saudi Arabia.”

Wilder’s match up with Joshua could coincide with a bout between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in a super fight night in the Middle East. And on Friday, Joshua declared that his potential battle against the Bronze Bomber was all but confirmed. “He is good, I respect him, I don’t undermine him,” Joshua told the Metro. “That will make me raise my game. I respect what he has done and what he has done in this division. It is hard to become a champion and he did it so I have to respect that.









