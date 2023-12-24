Boxing promoter Frank Warren believes former WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was nursing an injury heading into his fight with Joseph Parker at Day of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Wilder, 38, was defeated by Parker, 31, in a resounding unanimous decision.

The defeat condemned the Bronze Bomber to just one win in nearly three years. His last victory came in October 2022 against Robert Helenius inside the Barclays Center, in New York. “I thought he [Wilder] looked pretty dreadful,” Warren told talkSPORT. “He did a very good job, Joe, right from the start.”

Warren then revealed a member of Wilder’s team suggested the American had an injury of some kind heading into Saturday’s fight. He added: “I really don’t know what he does now, Deontay. I was just talking to Shelly Finkel [Wilder’s manager] and they were telling me that he had a problem. He went into one of those Cryochambers and sat in it for a long time. I don’t know. Obviously, there’s going to be some excuse.”

Wilder’s loss to Parker has all but ended his chances of inking the reported two-fight deal to take on two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who won his fight against Otto Wallin on the same card.