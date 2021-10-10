Deontay Wilder health update after he’s taken to hospital following Tyson Fury knockout

Deontay Wilder is said to be “fine” after being taken to hospital following his knockout defeat by Tyson Fury.

The Bronze Bomber was escorted to the University Medical Center for a check-up shortly after the referee called time on his epic trilogy fight with Fury in the tenth round.

In a fight with five knockdowns, Wilder hit the canvas on three separate occasions – the knockdown in the tenth round proving to be the final blow of the bout.

Wilder appeared to be bleeding from his ear at the end of the fight and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

His co-manager Shelly Finkel has since confirmed the fighter is “fine”.

Wilder spoke to the press shortly after the fight where he admitted he didn’t know where things went wrong for him.

“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight,” he said.

“I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”