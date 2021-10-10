NEWS
Deontay Wilder health update after he’s taken to hospital following Tyson Fury knockout
Deontay Wilder is said to be “fine” after being taken to hospital following his knockout defeat by Tyson Fury.
The Bronze Bomber was escorted to the University Medical Center for a check-up shortly after the referee called time on his epic trilogy fight with Fury in the tenth round.
In a fight with five knockdowns, Wilder hit the canvas on three separate occasions – the knockdown in the tenth round proving to be the final blow of the bout.
Wilder appeared to be bleeding from his ear at the end of the fight and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
His co-manager Shelly Finkel has since confirmed the fighter is “fine”.
Wilder spoke to the press shortly after the fight where he admitted he didn’t know where things went wrong for him.
“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight,” he said.
“I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”
NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno
The air component of the Operation Hadin Kai in the early hours of Sunday reportedly foiled a fresh attack by Boko Haram and Islamic of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists aimed at overrunning Aulari, a location near West of Bama in Borno State.
The attempt was thwarted as gallant troops successfully warded off the attack while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa forest their traditional stronghold.
According to local sources in Bama, a NAF A-Jet was subsequently mobilised to track them as they retreated and were sighted in four gun trucks that were engaged.
It was gathered that after engaging the fleeing terrorists with rockets, three of the gun trucks were completely destroyed and burnt while the other was immobilized.
A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray with serious gunshot wounds
Where contacted, the NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development, saying that normalcy had since been restored in the area and that there was no cause for concern as the troops were in total control of the situation.
He declared that there would be no breathing space for the remnant insurgents as the military would not rest until normalcy is restored in the troubled zones in the country.
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
Kwara State Government has suspended the head of an Arabic school in Ilorin, the state capital over unsavoury manner students were punished for alleged misconduct in the school.
It is recalled that a video that went viral at the weekend showed four male students of an Arabic school caning the affected students while being forced to kneel for allegedly taking alcohol.
According to a statement by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, a government delegation has visited the Arabic school whose students were seen in a video footage being punished for alleged conducts conceived to be contrary to the rules of the school.
The government team comprised the Mrs Kawu; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alhaji Danmaigoro; Dr Saudat AbduBaqi of the University of Ilorin; Mallam Lawal Olohungbebe of Kwara State University; and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.
The team was joined by the Divisional Police Officer Ganmo SP Oko Nkama and a representative of the NSCDC, DSC Parati AbdulHameed.
The statement also said the government’s team carefully listened to the authorities of the Arabic school, the father of the sole girl in the video, and four other students involved in the unsavoury development.
“Regardless of the explanations of the authorities on the development, the self-confessed consent of the parents and regret of the affected students, the government seriously frowns at the harsh beating seen in the footage.
“Consequently, the government has directed the setting up of an investigative committee, comprising Muslim scholars, leaders and government officials, to look into the issue while the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment, has been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.
“The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage.
“The government appeals for calm while the committee does its works and submits a report for further action.
“The government commends the Ganmo Muslim community for the support given to the team.”
Pandora Papers: How Bishop Oyedepo set up company for wife, children in tax haven
Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, has been identified in the list of Nigerians that set up offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands.
The investigation is part of the global International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)-led Pandora Papers project and which Nigeria’s PREMIUM TIMES is a part of.
The project involved 600 journalists from 150 news organisations around the world sorting and analysing a trove of almost 12 million confidential files, tracking down and interviewing sources, and adding context using public records and documents.
The leaked files were retrieved from some offshore services firms around the world that set up shell companies and other offshore entities for clients, many of them influential politicians, businesspersons, and criminals seeking to conceal their financial dealings.
Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and that of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola were the other prominent Nigerians that have been exposed in the tax haven scandal.
According to the report, Oyedepo in August 2007 contracted the services of Business Centrum Limited, a London-based agent, to help him set up a company in the infamous tax haven for him and his immediate family members.
“Business Centrum subsequently subcontracted Trident Trust Group, one of the world’s leading secrecy enablers and one of the most notorious providers of offshore corporate and financial services.
“The company, Zadok Investments Limited, was set up on August 20, 2007 with 50,000 ordinary shares with a value of $1.00 each.
“Although the directors of the company are Mr Oyedepo and his two sons – David (Junior) and Isaac, every member of Mr Oyedepo’s family are listed as shareholders.
“Mr Oyedepo and his wife, Faith, are the largest shareholders with 30 per cent of shares each.
“His children – David (junior), who in 2016 was appointed resident pastor of the headquarters of the church, known as Faith Tabernacle, has 10 per cent while Isaac, who is the resident pastor of the church’s branch in Maryland, the United States of America, also has 10 per cent of the shares.
“Love and Joy – the two daughters of the cleric – were similarly given 10 per cent shares each.
“The documents did not reveal the exact businesses and transactions the offshore company was set up to conduct. The entity however appears to be the family’s investment vehicle under which the family’s wealth is warehoused for offshore management,” the report read in part.
