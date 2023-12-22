



Deontay Wilder has nicknamed himself ‘Doctor Sleep’ and sent a chilling warning to Joseph Parker days before the heavyweights fight in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder is the favourite for the 12-round bout and believes he will knock out Parker to set up a showdown with Anthony Joshua in 2024. Joshua is also fighting against Otto Wallin in the night’s headline fight. Wilder said: “End of the day, people have things to do,” and “they wanna come and see a fight, and after that, they want to go party. So when you’re watching me, don’t blink. I’m going to give you what you want to see. He added: “Nowadays, my name is Doctor Sleep. And I’ve definitely got the NyQuil (a brand of nighttime cold medicine) in the right hand, so I hope he brings a pillow and a blanket. It gets a little chilly at night.”

Parker brushed off Wilder’s comments, telling a reporter: “Don’t ask me silly questions,” and “that’s a stupid question, onto the next one.” Wilder hopes to continue his winning streak after a period of inactivity. He knocked out Robert Helenius last year, but before that, his only fights since 2019 were two losses to Tyson Fury. Parker noted that Deontay has been away from the bright lights, saying: “Deontay hasn’t been in the ring for a while,” and “his last fight was a year ago, and before that, it was a while as well. So, I think coming into this fight, I’ve been busy, and I’ve been active. And, you know, ring rust, is he gonna bring ring rust? Or is the training gonna pay off?”

But Wilder is not worried about his time away from the ring affecting his fight with Parker. He feels refreshed and ready, explaining: “I’m just [preserved],” and “I’m just fresh right now, and then just ready to go. Most of all, just excited. Although this is a short notice fight that we both have – but, you know, I’m a world-class athlete. You know, this is nothing short of what I’m used to.” Wilder is also thinking about a future fight with Joshua, which boxing fans have been excited about for years . Both have been heavyweight champions before recently relinquishing their belts, and they might finally fight each other in Saudi Arabia in March.

Wilder shared his thoughts on the potential match: “Me and the Joshua talk has been something, like you said, for a decade,” and “that is the biggest fight in the world.” Joshua has been similarly bullish about facing the American fighter in 2023. “I know what people want, I know what I want, that’s no secret — Deontay Wilder,” his recent column in the Evening Standard reads. “We’re sharing the same card finally, although we’re not in the ring at the same time. That will come, I promise you — it just takes time.” * An AI tool was used to add an extra layer to the editing process for this story.





Source link