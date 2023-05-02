Deontay Wilder has said that he would “rather be safe than sorry” after being arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in his Rolls Royce on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 1:15am on Tuesday morning, TMZ reported.

The American boxer and former WBC world heavyweight champion was pulled over by police in Hollywood while he was driving his luxurious Rolls Royce, and officers on the scene also told TMZ they searched the vehicle after smelling “burnt marijuana.”

Cannabis and a 9mm pistol were found in the vehicle, police reportedly told the outlet. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Wilder said on Twitter, reacting to his arrest. “The End.”

Wilder, who lost his heavyweight gold to Tyson Fury in a gruelling triology, reportedly had illegally tinted windows, which is what allerted the police’s attention to his vehicle. He was then taken into custody on a charge of “possession of a concealed weapon” after the discovery of the firearm, the report goes on to state.