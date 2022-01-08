Denmark releases suspected Nigerian pirates

Three suspected pirates who were detained on a Danish military vessel after a fatal gunfight with the Danish navy off West Africa have been released after the government decided it did not want to bring them to Denmark to face preliminary charges of attempted murder.

“We have no interest in getting the persons in question to Denmark,” Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup said Thursday, adding there was a “risk that they would not subsequently be deported.”

A fourth suspected pirate who was injured during a gun battle with the Danish army is already in Denmark receiving medical care and will continue to face charges, he said.

Foreign citizens found guilty of crimes in Denmark are often deported after having served their time. But some fight to stay while others cannot be extradited because Denmark may not have extradition agreements with their countries.

The nationalities of the suspected pirates are not known.