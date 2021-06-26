SPORTS
Denmark crush Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final
Denmark have crushed Wales 4-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday in Amsterdam.
It was a comprehensive victory for Denmark as they took control of the match from the beginning to the end.
Kasper Dolberg gave Denmark the lead on 27 minutes after he took a great first touch to control a killer pass on the edge of the box and curled the ball inside the right post in trademark fashion.
Dolberg doubled Denmark’s lead on 48 minutes, scoring his brace.
He gathered the ball off a rebound inside the box and fired home into the right side of the net.
Joakim Maehle made it 3-0 for Denmark on 88 minutes, as he received a well-taken defence-splitting low pass inside the box and scored. His great effort made its way into the right side of the goal.
Martin Braithwaite made it 4-0 on four minutes added time. He collected a pass and fired a low shot into the bottom left corner.
The referee initially disallowed the goal for offside but a check by VAR ruled out the offside and gave Denmark the goal.
SPORTS
Arsenal will not stop Saliba from going to the Olympics with France
Arsenal have agreed to release William Saliba to play for his country, France.
Saliba was on Friday named in France’s squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo
The Arsenal defender, who signed for £27m in 2019 but then went straight out on loan, will now miss out on pre-season with the north London side.
The gold medal match takes place on August 7 in Yokohama, just six days before Mikel Arteta’s side get their Premier League campaign underway against Brentford.
The club policy is that if selected by their country, the player can go.
FIFA extended the age limit rules last April for the men’s tournament as a result of the Games being postponed due to the pandemic, with those who are 24 and under eligible to play to ensure players do not miss out as a result of the year delay.
Each team is still allowed to pick three over-aged players in their squad. Andre-Pierre Gignac, Florian Thauvin and Teji Savanier have been chosen by France as those three for the Games.
SPORTS
Sancho deal almost agreed between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of England star Jadon Sancho in an £80million deal.
A deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs for United to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons.
Sancho, currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany at Wembley, will become a United player after the tournament.
United tried to sign winger Sancho last summer, but refused to meet Dortmund’s £110m asking price for the 21-year-old.
But Dortmund have reduced their asking price following the financial impact of the pandemic on the transfer market and a deal is all but done.
Dialogue has been ongoing between United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Dortmund counterpart Hans Joachim-Watzke in recent weeks, with a view to agreeing a fee and payment structure.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Sancho his No.1 summer target, with forward Anthony Martial expected to be the major casualty of the deal.
Martial is expected to be sold to make way for Sancho, with Tottenham interested in the striker, who failed to make the France squad for Euro 2020.
Dortmund need funds from the sale of Sancho after deciding not to sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer.
Will Jadon Sancho be a good signing for Man Utd? Have your say below
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo shatters goal records
Cristiano Ronaldo has now equalled the 109 international goal record held by Iran legend Ali Daei.
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another famous landmark as his two penalties in Portugal’s 2-2 draw with France took him to 109 international goals, a joint world record for men’s football.
Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006, and Ronaldo are the only two male players to score 90 or more international goals.
This is the latest landmark to push the argument for the 36-year-old to be considered an all-time great.
He is already the top scorer in club football’s top tournament, the European Cup/Champions League, a trophy he has won five times.
Against France he became the top European scorer in World Cups and European Championships combined, overtaking Miroslav Klose’s record of 19.
He also became the top scorer in European Championship history against Hungary on Tuesday, 15 June and his tally is up to 13 now.
How his international goals have come…
What tournaments have they come in?
31 – European Championship qualifiers
31 – World Cup qualifiers
19 – International friendlies
13 – European Championship
7 – World Cups
5 – Uefa Nations League
2 – Confederations Cup
Almost half of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals have come in the final 30 minutes of games.
He has netted 31 times in the final 15 minutes and 22 times between the 61st and 75th minute
Latest News
- PDP faction elects Sen. Uba as guber candidate
- Denmark crush Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-final
- Boko Haram, ISWAP pick AlKhuraishi as new leader
- 2021 UTME: JAMB suspends use of USSD code, announces 4 new steps on how to check results
- VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’
Trending
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Arsenal will not stop Saliba from going to the Olympics with France
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
The worst places to have sex!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ebonyi Commissioner ‘rises from dead’
-
LIFESTYLES13 hours ago
5 things you should not do in your new relationship!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari jets out to London again for medical trip
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Governor AbdulRazaq commissions Kwarapoly auditorium after 20 years
-
NEWS2 days ago
Dangote awarded Cameroon’s second highest National Honour
-
NEWS12 hours ago
VIDEO: Nigerian Reverend sisters dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song ‘Ade Ori Okin’