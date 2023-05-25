Thursday, May 25, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSHOWBIZDenise Richards' daughter Sami stuns in a teeny white sequined string bikini...
SHOWBIZ

Denise Richards’ daughter Sami stuns in a teeny white sequined string bikini at event

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Denise Richards' daughter Sami stuns in a teeny white sequined string bikini at event

Sami Sheen wowed fans with her teeny figure as she attended the Electric Daisy Carnival in a teeny bikini.

The stunning 19-year-old looked incredible in a teeny white sequined and crocheted bikini as she posed up a storm at the event.

The OnlyFans model wore her hair in two pigtails and a pair of fluffy boots as she showed off her tattoos.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ model daughter took to Instagram with the snaps and captioned them with a cloud emoji and the number nine to prove that she was having the time of her life.

Her followers instantly flocked to the comments section to gush over the star.

One fan said: “Gorgeous.”

While another penned: “I cant get enough of u.”

A third gushed: “Without a doubt the most beautiful woman that’s ever lived in this universe.”

While a fourth penned: “U are so gorgeous.”

And a fifth commented: “Stunningly gorgeous.”

Previous article
Seun Kuti jets out to Switzerland on concert tour amid assault trial (VIDEO)
Next article
Man Utd: Erik ten Hag’s message to new owners over avoiding Chelsea disaster
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network