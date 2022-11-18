Denise Richards cries on phone after road-rage shooting

Denise Richards is still reeling after an angry driver shot at her and her husband, Aaron Phypers, in a road-rage incident Monday.

The “Wild Things” star, 51, was photographed looking upset Wednesday while on a phone call outside of an office building in Malibu, Calif.

Richards seemed to become emotional while talking into her iPhone and telling a detailed story to the other person on the line.

At one point, Phypers, 50, walked outside to talk to his wife but then went to the other end of the balcony.

During several points in the conversation, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wiped tears from her eyes and looked somber.

Richards and Phypers eventually left the office and grabbed lunch at nearby restaurant Lucky’s, where paparazzi caught up with them.

“It’s all good. We’re all good,” the actress told a photographer when asked about the shooting.

Phypers added that the incident could “happen anywhere at any time” and that they think the suspect was just a “random man.”

The “Blue Lagoon” actress kept her look casual for the outing, wearing a black T-shirt, black leggings, an olive green newsboy cap and black Ugg boots.

Richards and Phypers have kept a mostly low profile since Monday, when a frustrated male driver zoomed around their truck and shot at it, according to TMZ.

The “Bold and the Beautiful” star spoke out for the first time when an internet troll wished harm on her.

“What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in,” she replied to the Twitter user Wednesday. “I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a–hole.”

Following the incident, Richards went to a movie studio to film “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace” for 12 hours despite reportedly crying and feeling unnerved.