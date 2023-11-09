The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, has said that the state government has filed an appeal against the N30 billion punitive and compensation judgment handed down by Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano.

The judgment was in favor of the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders.

Dederi disclosed in a statement that the appeal was filed because the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case, as it revolved around ownership of property.

He further explained that the government had already prepared its documents prior to the judgment and swiftly moved to appeal the decision on the same day it was delivered.

Regarding the motion seeking a stay of execution pending appeal, Dederi assured the public that there should be no cause for alarm.

He confirmed that the record of the Federal High Court proceedings had already been transmitted to the Court of Appeal.

The Attorney General also disclosed that the Court of Appeal has scheduled the hearing of the motion on stay of execution for 4th December.

He stressed that it would be futile for the Federal High Court to make any orders on the issue, as the case is pending before the appeal court and it would be akin to a court sitting in appeal on its own judgment.

Dederi reiterated that the Kano State Government’s actions are supported by the provisions of the Land Use Act, which empowers the government to grant and revoke land.

He emphasized that the demolition of the properties was carried out in the overriding public interest.

It should be noted that Justice Simon Amobeda had ordered the Kano State Government to pay the sum of N30 billion as compensation to the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders.