The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has charged Igbos to cooperate with the state government and respect the “owners of the land.”

Akiolu said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State can’t deliberately demolish their properties.

He spoke while receiving the President-General of Ohanaeze, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at his Palace yesterday.

Some Igbos residing in Lagos State had cried out over the demolition of their properties and shops by the state government.

They accused the Sanwo-Olu administration of ethnic profiling through demolition of their properties in the state.

However, Akiolu said: “We know Igbos are very hard working, but you have to respect the owners of the land. We have identified the problem in Nigeria, and what we want is a solution.

“I am appealing to you in the name of God. The governor cannot deliberately destroy your property. Just play according to the rules of the game.

“To the Igbo, anybody who wishes the best for Lagos is a Lagosian.

“I assure Ndigbo that nobody will maliciously mistreat you. All of you should cooperate with the Lagos government to move the state forward.”