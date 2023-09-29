Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has said democracy as it is currently practised in Africa needs to be “rejigged” adding that people no longer trust the system of government.

Jonathan, who stated this during a Democracy Dialogue 2023 on Thursday, organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, revealed that democracy in Africa had caused serious crisis in recent years, citing the upsurge in coup d’etat across the African continent with the people cheering them.

The Democracy Dialogue 2023 has the theme: “Breaking New Grounds In The Democracy Development Nexus in Africa”.

”Leadership is supposed to work to ensure that democracy is translated to economic well-being, explaining that democracy should be able to encourage development.

”Recently, we have experienced jubilations heralding the overthrown of civilian administrations in Africa, people jubilating military overthrowing civil administrations, such victory songs will not last long, but it shows that Africa needs to rejig her democracy.”

He observed that poverty and unemployment had created a crisis of mistrust on the part of the people, coupled with the flagrant violation of rules of law and rights of the people by government officials with impunity.

He warned that if democracy would be salvaged in Africa again, the political leaders must strengthen public institutions and ensured that policies that impact positively on the lives the people were implemented.

“In recent years, democracy in the continent has caused serious crisis, the challenges of poverty and unemployment has created a crisis of trust in the hearts of our citizens.

“As leaders, we have the responsibilities to ensure that democracy endures by adhering to the the rules of law, respecting the rights of the people, strengthening public institutions, ensuring that we implement policies that will impact positively on the lives of our people,” he stated.

Jonathan, however, explained that the annual democracy dialogue, initiated by GJF brings together stakeholders across Africa to critically examine the issue of democracy, interrogate the practice in Africa, and make suggestions where necessary.

He said: “That is why we selected people from across Africa that have experience on such issues, the dialogue does not target any nation, the focus is to mobilize effective communication to remind and set agenda for the political development of the continent.

“I must sincerely appreciate the enthusiasm of the people of Bayelsa and other Nigerians for their contributions for the success of this event.

”Your presence is the demonstration of your faith in our democracy and your determination to make contribution to proffer workable solution to the challenges of leadership in African continent,” he stated.