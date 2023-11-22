Indigenes of Ugborodo Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday set up the shrine of a fearful idol in front of the Chevron Escravos Gas to Liquid (EGTL) facility to protest the company’s alleged non-implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The placard-bearing protesters who blocked the entrance of the facility said the idol, called “Ogbejugbele,” was not harmful to the Chevron staff but taking it there was a symbolic display to show that their ancestors were angry with the company.

The protesters said they would not leave Chevron’s facilities until the federal government prevails on the oil multinational to do the needful.

They tendered 41 demands, among which was a call for Chevron to implement the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Ikpere Host Community PIA as agreed by the National Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURPC), as well as give employment to youths and people of Ugborodo and Itsekiri indigenes.

In a chat with newsmen, Helen Uremure, a woman leader in the community, said they staged the protest because Chevron failed to meet its corporate social responsibilities to the community.

She said Ugborodo has nothing to show for Chevron’s existence in their community for the past 60 years.

“We have not received anything from Chevron. No employment, no contract. Even our elders, there is nothing to support them. They’re cheating on us,” she said.

“Some of our boys are graduates, but Chevron refused to convert them. They’re just doing labourer’s jobs.”

Another indigene, Julie Iwetan, who also spoke with DAILY POST, said the people of Ugborodo are hungry and suffering.

A youth, Ukueyinden Ajuetsi, said the community lacks basic amenities like potable water and light, stressing that there’s no job for them.

A community leader, Joseph Ireyefoju, noted that there’s ongoing maintenance work in the facility but Chevron had brought workers from outside without considering the indigenes of Ugborodo community.

He said this showed that Chevron does not respect the local content law.

One of the leaders of the peaceful protest, Augustine Iyinbo, told DAILY POST, “We will not leave until they (Chevron) do the needful.”