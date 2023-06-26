Delta State government has called for the immediate prosecution of a newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chike Louis Nwabuwa over alleged murder, armed robbery and arson offences.

The police service commission two weeks ago approved the promotion of Nwabuwa to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Department of Operations, Plateau State Command along with other senior police officers who were promoted to higher ranks in the force.

Meanwhile, the Delta State government had indicted the newly promoted Nwabuwa in a case of murder, armed robbery, arson and conspiracy among others.

SaharaReporters gathered that Nwabuwa was indicted following a June 2021 incident involving youths in Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, allegedly sponsored by the newly promoted deputy commissioner of police, Nwabuwa.

The Odogwu (warlord) of the community, Gabriel Ohai, was said to have been attacked by the youths following a chieftaincy tussle, leading to the burning of his three houses, livestock, a farm and two vehicles as well as the looting of other valuables belonging to him.

It was gathered that the incident left over 10 people with varying degrees of injury and led to the death of Peter Ohai.

On December 20, 2022, five suspects including Godwin Asikawili, alias Terror; Hyacinth Okeibunor Ohai, alias High Roller; Fidelis Nweke Odafe and Christopher Uche Odene were arraigned for alleged conspiracy, arson, rape, malicious damage, assault, and murder and remanded at the custodial centre in Ogwashi-Uku.

Meanwhile in a letter marked with reference number DTMJ.3/6/110544/57 and titled: “Notice Of Our Intention To Prosecute ACP Louis Chike Nwabuwa (M), addressed to the Inspector General of Police, dated March 29, 2023, signed by Maduemezia Uzo, Chief State Counsel, for Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta state, called for disciplinary measures against Nwabuwa and his immediate prosecution.”

The letter from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which was obtained by SaharaReporters, reads, “I am directed by the Honourable Attorney General and commissioner for justice, Delta state to inform you that this office is in receipt of the certified true copy of the police duplicate case file forwarded from Ogwashi-Uku magistrate court in which ACP Louis Chike Nwabuwa (M) is one of the suspects who made cautionary statement in the case file.

“I am further directed to inform you that after a careful review of the casefile this office came to the conclusion that he has the following offences:

“’Conspiracy to commit armed robbery, punishable under section 1(2)(a) of the robbery and firearms act 2004 (as amended). Armed robbery, punishable under section 1 (2)(a) of the robbery and firearms act 2004(as amended).

“’Conspiracy to commit a felony to with: Arson punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol.1 laws of Delta state of Nigeria, 2006. Arson, punishable under section 443 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol. 1 laws of Delta state of Nigeria, 2006. Conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor with malicious damage punishable under section 517 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1 laws of Delta state of Nigeria, 2006.

“’Malicious damage punishable under section 451 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1 laws of Delta state of Nigeria, 2006. Conspiracy to commit murder punishable under section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1 laws of Delta state of Nigeria, 2006.

“’Murder punishable under section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1 laws of Delta state of Nigeria, 2006 disclosed against him. I am therefore directed to request the police authorities to take disciplinary measures against ACP Louis Chike Nwabuwa (M) and thereafter make him available for prosecution.’”

However, mixed reactions have continued to trail the recent promotion of Nwabuwa as some of his kinsmen in Ogwashi-Uku have condemned the promotion over the alleged murder, robbery, arson and others hanging on his neck.

In a protest letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police, signed by counsel for the victim of the attack, the Odogwu (warlord) of Ogwashi-Uku community, Gabriel Ohai, expressed displeasure with the recent promotion of the suspect to a higher police rank.

He requested that the promotion should be reversed and called on the IGP to expedite action to comply with the request of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the state to release Nwabuwa to face trial for the offences mentioned.

However, efforts to reach Nwabuwa for comments at the time of filing this report were not successful.