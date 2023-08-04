Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has indicted the management of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island over the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso who lost her life when the hospital’s elevator crashed on Tuesday.

Diaso lost her life while using the elevator to get her food from a dispatch rider when the incident happened.

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Thursday said Diaso, a native of Ewu Kingdom in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, died because the hospital management failed to maintain their facilities.

He, therefore, called on the Lagos State Government and the police to investigate the matter thoroughly to forestall a recurrence.

The statement read, “While we mourn her unfortunate and avoidable death, the hospital management failed in their duty to maintain facilities at the hospital which caused her untimely death.

“I, therefore, call on the Lagos State Government and Police authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident to avoid future reoccurrence.”