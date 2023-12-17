Delta cleric rejects board appointment

The founder of Overflow Chapel in Sapele, Archbishop Godday Iboyi, has rejected his appointment as a member of the Delta State Christian Pilgrim and Welfare Board.

Earlier on Saturday, a statement signed by Tetsola Nelson, Permanent Secretary, State Protocol Matters, on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had approved the appointments of Apostle Sylvanus Okorote and Rev. Father Christopher Ekabo as chairman and secretary, respectively, alongside Archbishop Godday Iboyi and four others as members of the board.

But in a swift reaction in a statement on Sunday, Iboyi rejected the appointment, stating that it was done without his consent.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a publication flying round on social media that I have been appointed as a member of the Delta State Christian Pilgrim and Welfare Board, which was without my consent.

“I am using this medium to inform whoever made such an insulting appointment that I am not interested and it should be considered rejected.”