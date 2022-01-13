Dele Momodu declares for 2023 presidency (VIDEO)

Otunba Dele Momodu has declared his interest to run for president under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The media mogul indicated his interest while handing a letter of interest to the PDP National Chairman at the patty’s secretariat in Abuja.

Handing his letter to the national chairman of the party, Iyiorchia Ayu, Momodu said his move was to put an end to speculations in the public space over his interest.

After a closed-door meeting with the PDP Chairman, Momodu told newsmen that his decision to offer himself for the Presidency came after due deliberation with his family, stakeholders and mentors.

He said now is the time for full reconciliation and forgiveness among Nigerians and an opportunity to seek closure for the country’s ugly past.

”Nigeria urgently requires a reset and a total redirection. With this letter, Sir, I wish to humbly put the speculations to rest by coming to you with every sense of purpose and responsibility.

”I hasten to add that this is my personal decision, although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.

”I urge the Party not to consider picking its candidate based on the usual considerations which had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.

”I invite our great party, PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable flag bearer with the requisite leadership and visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly yearn for.

”I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge those politicians who have held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn.

”I’m better prepared now than at the time of my first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and responsibilities ahead”.

Momodu, however, warned that he will not accept any form of harassment or bullying from richer politicians in the course of the race.

I wish to place on record my firm promise and commitment not to be harassed, bullied or intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian people.”

”Nigeria deserves much better than where we are now, and my appeal to fellow Nigerians is that we should collectively rescue our dear country from the suffocating claws of slave masters, overlords and tyrants. I vociferously and vehemently reject any suggestion that Nigeria should continue to tread this dangerous path”.