Deji Adeyanju mocks Keyamo over pastors’ involvement in politics

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist has taunted Festus Keyamo, spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council over his comments on the involvement of pastors and men of God in politics.

Keyamo had on Sunday said pastors should stop dabbling into politics.

Keyamo said this in reaction to recent comments from the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

The PFN had insisted that its opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC remains unchanged.despite assurances by the party that the decision was taken in the best interest of the country.

But speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, Keyamo said the PFN has no right to criticise the decisions of the ruling party.

“The PFN are not members of our party. They should go and vote that day,” he said.

“They should not be coming to question the decision of our party publicly. The purpose of pastors or their duty is to lead people to heaven not to lead people to [presidential] villa.

In his reaction to Keyamo’s outburst againt the PFN, Adeyanju wondered why the party had to hire fake pastors to its event if religion was not important in Nigeria’s political space.

Adeyanju in a post on his Facebook page added that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinuu met with some Bishops recently in connection with the election.

“But your candidate just recently met some Bishops. You guys even hired fake Bishops for your event the other day. Conclusively, I agree that Pastors should stay away from politics as religion is a very dangerous turf especially in Nigeria”, he wrote.