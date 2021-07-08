Defections: Rep asks Secondus to resign ‘so that PDP can come back to life’

Rimamnde Shawulu, a member of the house of representatives, has asked Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to resign from his position.

Shawulu, a lawmaker representing Donga/Takum/Wusa federal constituency of Taraba state and member of the PDP, also called on members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party to resign over the recent wave of defections recorded in the party.

At least eight federal lawmakers of the PDP have dumped the opposition party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) within the past eight days.

About a fortnight ago, Peter Nwaoboshi, senator representing Delta north, also joined the APC from the PDP.

The PDP also lost two of its governors — Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara — to the ruling party in May and June, respectively.

In a letter dated July 6, 2021, and addressed to Secondus, the lawmaker said the party is in a worse situation than when Adamu Muazu, former chairman of the party, was in charge.

“Indeed, when the Governor of Rivers State, HE Nyesom Wike, sought the support of members of the House of Representatives for your candidacy of the National Chairmanship of the Party, he extolled your virtues of tenacity and commitment to the party and our hope, then, to win the 2019 elections,” the letter reads.

“He said you were the most experienced and loyal person who would commit everything to the success of the party. Indeed, and according to him, the relentless pursuit of success would be the guide of your actions.

“Dear chairman, sir, events in the last two years call for sober reflection and sacrifices by both the leadership and membership of the party and it is necessary you set the ball rolling, so that the party will come back to life and be seen as a viable alternative to the ruinous APC.

“Then, will its doors be seen to be open to the millions that want to come into the party to mobilise Nigerians to take back the country from the iniquitous forces that have seized it by the jugular.

“This was the obvious wish of opinion of party members and leaders when Dr Adamu Muazu resigned as Chairman of the party. Your good self took over to enable the party regain momentum. Presently, without discounting the efforts and sacrifices you have made, it is obvious that our party is in far worse circumstances than when Alhaji Adamu Muazu fled the scene.

“Parents sacrifice for their children. Leaders sacrifice for the good of the people they lead. History is replete with examples of leaders who have had to leave their positions so that the people they lead will survive or prosper. In several of our cultures in Nigeria, leaders who lead their people into disastrous circumstances commit suicide!

“Sir, history calls and beckons on you to do the needful, not to die but to live for the party by surrendering leadership, in order for reconciliation and repositioning of the party to begin in earnest for a fresh start.

“You, and indeed, all members of the National Working Committee should make such a sacrifice in the interest of the PDP, Nigeria and democracy.”

Shawulu asked Secondus to “show leadership today and in the interest of the party, your good name, and the future of Nigeria to resign immediately as National Chairman”.